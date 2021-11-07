Travis Scott pledges to help families as police probe crush at gig that left eight dead

7 November 2021, 07:58 | Updated: 7 November 2021, 08:53

Eight people died during Travis Scott's concert in Texas
Eight people died during Travis Scott's concert in Texas. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Travis Scott has said he is working to help families of the victims who died at his concert in Texas, after cops revealed a crazed man injected a victim with opioids before a stampede left eight people dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police have also opened a criminal investigation - with claims a security officer was injected in the neck with drugs.

He alleged he was injected in the neck while trying to restrain a concert-goer.

Panic broke out after the crowd began to surge towards the front of the stage during the rapper's headline set.

As the crush began causing injuries, panic grew and the casualties quickly overwhelmed the on-site first aiders, officials said.

Read more: Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show

Some 300 people were treated for injuries such as cuts and bruises.

Police declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9pm local time on Friday during the festival.

Around 50,000 people were in attendance at the gig, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," the fire chief said.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

The show was called off shortly afterwards but there was confusion with Travis Scott continuing to perform while asking what was going on in the crowd.

Officials took 17 people to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Mr Pena said. It is feared a child aged 14 is among the victims.

It was not clear whether all eight who died were among the 17 that had been transported to hospitals.

Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up.

Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website. Saturday's performances have been cancelled.

Drake joined Scott on-stage at the concert - which was live-streamed by Apple Music - and posted photos to Instagram after the performance.

Event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were "quickly overwhelmed," Mr Pena said.

In a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: "Security, somebody help real quick."

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front of the crowd and said it seemed the surge "happened all at once".

"Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," Mr Satterwhite said.

"And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that's when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety."

Officials set up a reunification centre at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives who had been in attendance at the event.

Authorities were looking to connect families with festivalgoers who were transported to the hospital, "some as young as 10" years old, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions as to what caused the surge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Expedia has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales (file image)

Expedia stops selling holidays with shows featuring captive dolphins and whales

The government has urged elderly and vulnerable people to get their third doses to help avoid a return to restrictions over Christmas

Take up booster jabs to avoid return to Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says

Astro performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018.

Former UB40 member Astro dies 'after short illness'

Boris Johnson said countries must come back to the table for the second and final week of negotiations ready to make bold compromises and ambitious commitments.

Boris Johnson demands more ambition from countries ahead of second week of COP26

Firefighters battle the flames at the petrol station on Saturday.

Nearly 100 dead after oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

Boris Johnson has been criticised for his handling of the Owen Paterson saga.

Support for Boris Johnson plummeting amid Tory sleaze saga, poll suggests

Protestors gathered in cities across the UK including Glasgow, the host city of COP26

Thousands gather in UK cities for climate change protests midway through COP26

Chief executive Roland Sinker told workers at Addenbrooke's University Hospital in Cambridge that a 'plan B' option was to send patients to hospitals in Birmingham or London.

Hospital warns it may send patients for treatment 88 miles away

A general view of the Houses of Parliament. A British man has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP.

British man arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill 'Labour MP'

Plantation Wharf is a luxury development in Wandsworth, overlooking the Thames

Plantation Wharf development in London could be renamed amid slave trade row

Idris Elba spoke at Cop26 about small farmers and the impact of climate change on food supply.

Idris Elba: 'people might be irritated' at celebs discussing climate change

Thousands of people were taking to the streets in protest today

As it happened: Thousands of climate protestors march through UK cities

Cat Stevens, also known as Yusuf, told LBC "we can do it"

Yusuf/Cat Stevens tells Andrew Castle: 'Starvation is the other pandemic'

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq was the first player to reveal allegations of racism against the club

Second Asian ex-Yorkshire cricketer 'comes forward alleging racial abuse'

Glen Parva is in the final stage of construction.

Raab says 'green' prison will teach inmates skills to get into work

Morgan Rogers, Paul O'Dwyer and Nicola Wheatley died in the incident

Woman arrested after four paddleboarders died on river in Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

Several people were injured in the knife attack on the train

Several people injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Rapper Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” after at least eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival he was performing at in Texas.

Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after eight people die in crowd surge at Texas show
Thousands will join the Global Day of Action around the world.

COP26 protests: Thousands to take over major cities as crucial climate summit continues
Protesters have been spotted setting Boris Johnson effigies alight

Protesters clash with riot police as they 'dangerously' fire flares outside Parliament
Angela Rayner has called for an investigation into the Prime Minister.

Labour demands probe into PM's Downing Street flat refurb as watchdog row escalates
Several MPs and a women's charity have called for a public inquiry into how David Fuller was able to commit the sex attacks

'Distraught': Wife of bedsit killer reveals horror at husband's sick crimes
According to the government there are 112 prisoners on death row

Japanese prisoners file £22m lawsuit over 'inhumane' same-day executions
Boris Johnson refused to declare the value of his holiday to a luxury Spanish villa last month.

MPs call for inquiry after PM refuses to declare value of luxury Spanish holiday
The UK's taxi and private hire industry is short of 160,000 drivers

Taxi driver numbers slashed by half due to Covid-19 pandemic

Demonstrators join the Fridays For Future march in Glasgow on Friday.

'Stop climate crime': Thousands join COP26 youth protest in Glasgow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police