Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

9 March 2022, 15:28 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 16:29

By Megan Hinton

Children have been buried under wreckage of a hospital that was hit by a Russian airstrike, Ukraine’s President said today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of an "atrocity" after the hospital in Mariupol was targeted by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian President took to Twitter to confirm the attack saying: "Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital.

"People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said the air strike has obliterated a "maternity hospital in the city center, a children’s ward and department of internal medicine".

Whilst the city council said on Wednesday that Russian troops had dropped "several bombs" on the hospital causing "colossal destruction", adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

Read more: Six new civilian routes open out of Ukraine - as Russians 'agree to 12-hour ceasefire'

Read more: Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

The council wrote: "The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. The destruction is colossal," it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures."

The deputy head of Mr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.

Ukrainian armed forces shared a picture of the site stating: "The crash site of one of the bombs that Russian troops dropped on a children's hospital in Mariupol! Genocide of the Ukrainian people!"

Adding: "The occupiers deliberately bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol. The destruction is enormous."

The UN human rights office has verified 1,424 civilian casualties since the Ukraine conflict began two weeks ago - with 516 people killed and 908 injured.

Read more: Six new civilian routes open out of Ukraine - as Russians 'agree to 12-hour ceasefire'

Read more: Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

The crash site of one of the bombs Russian troops dropped on a children's hospital
The crash site of one of the bombs Russian troops dropped on a children's hospital. Picture: Twitter

According to The Associated Press, authorities in Mariupol have begun to burying the city's dead in a mass grave.

Burial of civilians have been forced to halt due to continued shelling of the city, causing overflow problems in morgues.

Official say the city has now decided to place remains of the dead in a mass grave.

Several attempts have been made to evacuate civilians from the besieged city during agreed ceasefires which Ukrainian officials say Russian troops broke.

People in Mariupol have been without power, sanitation and basic necessities for almost a week.

With Ukrainian authorities claiming yesterday that a six-year-old girl named Tanya died from dehydration after her mother was killed from shelling by Russian forces.

Mariupol hospital destroyed in air strike
Mariupol hospital destroyed in air strike. Picture: Alamy

The attack comes after The World Health Organisation said it has documented 18 attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency has delivered 81 metric tonnes of supplies to Ukraine and is now establishing a pipeline to send more equipment.

So far, Mr Tedros said the WHO has sent enough surgical supplies to treat 150 trauma patients and other supplies for a range of health conditions to treat 45,000 people.

Read more: UK soldiers go AWOL to fight Putin’s forces in Ukraine

Read more: Pictured: Fleeing family killed by Russians after image that sickened the world

Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, acknowledged that sending medical supplies to Ukraine is unlikely to make a big difference.

"This is putting bandages on mortal wounds right now," he said.

Mr Tedros said some of the main health challenges officials are facing in Ukraine are hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory disease, heart disease, cancer and mental health issues.

He added WHO workers have been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to provide mental health support to fleeing refugees, mostly women and children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Bennet, pictured here with surgeon Barley Griffiths, died two months after receiving a pig heart

Man who received genetically-altered pig heart dies months after groundbreaking operation

Fresh warnings have been raised over Chernobyl

Ukraine: Calls for ceasefire as Chernobyl safety systems 'at risk' after power outage

Huge queues form outside of Russian McDonalds

Huge queues form outside Russian McDonald's as chain closes over Ukraine invasion

The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged

Police drop probe after Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera outside court

Lochaber Mountain rescue team said there had been three deaths on the mountain since Saturday

Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis

Sir Keir told Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on oil firms

Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

Live
Boris Johnson takes PMQs after Ukraine visa criticism

Watch live: Boris Johnson takes PMQs as Govt comes under fire for Ukraine visas

Ukraine's ambassador has called for the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees to be lifted

End visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war, ambassador urges

A fierce, and pointless, debate is raging over whether there are more wheels or doors in the world

Bizarre debate over whether there are more wheels in the world or doors takes internet by storm
Russians face freezing in their tanks as the weather takes a huge plunge

Russian troops face freezing to death in their tanks as -20C weather grips Ukraine

Endurance has been found by the Endurance22 expedition team

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's long lost ship Endurance found after over a century

Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Tatyana, Alise and Nikita were killed during Russian shelling in Irpin

Pictured: Family killed by Russians as they fled war-ravaged Ukrainian town

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers face court martial if they travel to fight in Ukraine, defence sec warns

Liz Truss has announced a strengthening of the ban on Russian aircraft

Govt toughens ban on Russian aircraft to 'inflict more economic pain' on Putin

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have introduced a ban of Russian oil imports to sanction Putin's regime.

'A powerful signal to the whole world': Zelenskyy praises UK and US over Russian oil ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Attack hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say

Inge Deutschkron has died at the age of 99

Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin

From left: David Bennett Jr, Preston Bennett, David Bennett Sr, Gillian Bennett, Nicole (Bennett) McCray, Sawyer Bennett and Kristi Bennett in 2019

Man who got first pig heart transplant dies after two months

A woman casts her vote for presidential election at a local polling station in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday March 9 2022

South Korea presidential election close after early results

Tatiana Kostyuk, 38, from Zaporozhye, gives food to a child after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday March 9 2022

Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainian servicemen in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar
Philippines Drugs

Philippine authorities seize largest drugs haul this year

A woman casts her vote

South Koreans vote for new president after tight and bitter election race
Snakes in bags

US border officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Keep calm and carry on': Andrew Marr asks if it is 'realistic' or 'piffle'
Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police