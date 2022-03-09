Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

By Megan Hinton

Children have been buried under wreckage of a hospital that was hit by a Russian airstrike, Ukraine’s President said today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of an "atrocity" after the hospital in Mariupol was targeted by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian President took to Twitter to confirm the attack saying: "Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital.

"People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said the air strike has obliterated a "maternity hospital in the city center, a children’s ward and department of internal medicine".

Whilst the city council said on Wednesday that Russian troops had dropped "several bombs" on the hospital causing "colossal destruction", adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures.

The council wrote: "The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. The destruction is colossal," it said, adding that it did not yet know any casualty figures."

The deputy head of Mr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.

Ukrainian armed forces shared a picture of the site stating: "The crash site of one of the bombs that Russian troops dropped on a children's hospital in Mariupol! Genocide of the Ukrainian people!"

Adding: "The occupiers deliberately bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol. The destruction is enormous."

The UN human rights office has verified 1,424 civilian casualties since the Ukraine conflict began two weeks ago - with 516 people killed and 908 injured.

The crash site of one of the bombs Russian troops dropped on a children's hospital. Picture: Twitter

According to The Associated Press, authorities in Mariupol have begun to burying the city's dead in a mass grave.

Burial of civilians have been forced to halt due to continued shelling of the city, causing overflow problems in morgues.

Official say the city has now decided to place remains of the dead in a mass grave.

Several attempts have been made to evacuate civilians from the besieged city during agreed ceasefires which Ukrainian officials say Russian troops broke.

People in Mariupol have been without power, sanitation and basic necessities for almost a week.

With Ukrainian authorities claiming yesterday that a six-year-old girl named Tanya died from dehydration after her mother was killed from shelling by Russian forces.

Mariupol hospital destroyed in air strike. Picture: Alamy

The attack comes after The World Health Organisation said it has documented 18 attacks on health facilities, workers and ambulances since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency has delivered 81 metric tonnes of supplies to Ukraine and is now establishing a pipeline to send more equipment.

So far, Mr Tedros said the WHO has sent enough surgical supplies to treat 150 trauma patients and other supplies for a range of health conditions to treat 45,000 people.

Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, acknowledged that sending medical supplies to Ukraine is unlikely to make a big difference.

"This is putting bandages on mortal wounds right now," he said.

Mr Tedros said some of the main health challenges officials are facing in Ukraine are hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory disease, heart disease, cancer and mental health issues.

He added WHO workers have been sent to countries neighbouring Ukraine to provide mental health support to fleeing refugees, mostly women and children.