Chilling footage shows final moments of Anita Rose months after she was found dead

14 October 2024, 13:48

Haunting CCTV reveals the final footsteps of murdered dogwalker Anita Rose
Haunting CCTV reveals the final footsteps of murdered dogwalker Anita Rose. Picture: Suffolk Police

By LBC

Police have released CCTV footage showing Anita Rose walking her dog before she was attacked, as her daughter says the killer is ‘still out there’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chilling footage shows the last moments of Ms Rose’s life, before she was brutally attacked.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with severe facial injuries on a track road in Brantham, Suffolk at 6.25 AM on July 24.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where she died four days later.

The newly released footage shows the mother-of-six walking her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, on the morning she was attacked.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with severe facial injuries back in July
Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with severe facial injuries back in July. Picture: Suffolk Police

In the footage, she is wearing dark leggings, trainers and a bright pink jacket.

When she was found by a cyclist later that morning, she was wearing only her bra, leggings and trainers, with Bruce’s dog lead wrapped around her leg.

No one has been charged in connection to the murder yet, almost three months later.

Just last week, Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for any information leading to a conviction.

Ms Rose’s daughter, Jessica Cox, has now spoken out for the first time since the murder, launching an urgent appeal for help to find her killer.

Anita was found wearing only her bra, leggings and trainers, with Bruce’s dog lead wrapped around her leg.
Anita was found wearing only her bra, leggings and trainers, with Bruce’s dog lead wrapped around her leg. Picture: Suffolk Police

In an emotional interview on BBC’s Crimewatch Live, Ms Cox said: “The injuries that she sustained - she didn’t look like my mum anymore.

“We don’t understand how someone could brutally, horrifically attack someone when they’re walking their dog.”

“We need to find the person who did this to my mum, they need to face justice.

"It won't be enough, but they did it to my mum and they could do it to somebody else, and they're still out there."

Detectives from the Suffolk Constabulary continue to appeal for information as they are tracing a potential witness seen on CCTV.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick, the senior investigating officer, said: “We continue to investigate all possible motives for the attack, and from our enquiries so far there is nothing to suggest that Anita was sexually assaulted.

“Anita’s family deserve answers and anyone with information, no matter how big, small or even irrelevant it may initially seem, are urged to contact us as it may assist us to establish the full circumstances surrounding Anita’s injuries and subsequent death.”

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/41580/24, by calling 101 or at mipp.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

