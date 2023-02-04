China urges 'calm' as Pentagon says second spy balloon spotted over Latin America

4 February 2023, 15:34

A second balloon has been spotted
A second balloon has been spotted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

China has urged "calm" amid a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon which is sailing high above the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The balloon has led to Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites, despite China's firm denials, and prompted US secretary of state Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing tensions with China.

It was spotted earlier over Montana, which is home to one of America's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base, defence officials said.

Later on Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

"We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," said Pentagon press secretary brigadier general Pat Ryder.

He declined to offer further information such as where it was spotted.

Read more: US secretary of state postpones Beijing visit after Chinese spy balloon tracked flying across American airspace

The balloon in American airspace
The balloon in American airspace. Picture: Alamy

The US had been tracking the initial balloon since at least Tuesday, when President Joe Biden was first briefed, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

According to three US officials, Mr Biden was initially inclined to order the surveillance balloon to be blown out of the sky, and a senior defence official said the US had prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot it down if ordered.

It was not the first time Chinese surveillance balloons have been tracked over US territory, including at least once during former president Donald Trump's administration, officials said.

Mr Blinken's trip cancellation came despite China's claim that the balloon was merely a weather research "airship" that had blown off course.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand - as well as China's contention that the balloon was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

Mr Blinken, who had been due to visit Beijing on Friday, said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the balloon over the US was "an irresponsible act and that (China's) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have".

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday morning: "In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit. The US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that."

According to Beijing, Mr Wang said China "has always strictly followed international law, we do not accept any groundless speculation and hype. Faced with unexpected situations, both parties need to keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis delivers a speech in Juba, South Sudan

Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit

Breaking
Breaking News

Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town

Actor Brooke Shields recounts being raped early on in her Hollywood career "by an unnamed man in the film industry" in new documentary.

Brooke Shields recounts being raped in her early 20s 'by industry insider' in new docuseries

The pair were reported missing on January 7

Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Ukrainian servicemen close to the border with Belarus

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Sri Lankan soldiers march during the Independence Day ceremony in Colombo

Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

Nicola Bulley's sister says there's "no evidence" that the missing woman (L) fell into the river, in response to a police hypothesis revealed at a press conference earlier today.

'We have no evidence': Missing Nicola Bulley's friend joins family in questioning police theory she fell in river

PM 'plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation'

Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

The train fire in Ohio

Residents evacuated as train derailment causes large fire in Ohio

Palestinian women watch Israeli military vehicles in a camp near Jericho

Israeli army raids refugee camp near West Bank city of Jericho

A cordon is in place in Furtherwick Road and Long Road

Murder probe launched after man dies in Canvey Island car park

Temperatures are set to drop in coming days

Cold weather alert issued across UK as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

The conditions Kaylea had been left in

Pictured: 'Revolting' home where 22-stone teen was found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China urges calm amid balloon row as Blinken cancels Beijing trip

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Sixth officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

British sailors have required hospital treatment after a Royal Navy warship had an "issue" with one of its fresh water systems.

Sailors treated in hospital over contaminated water on Royal Navy warship HMS Portland

Latest News

See more Latest News

X-Factor star Levi Davis, who vanished in Spain last year, posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

'My life is in danger': Missing rugby star Levi Davis reveals ‘death threat’ in chilling video days before disappearance
The planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope (Nasa, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Centre, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP)

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

UK Athletics is calling for a change in legislation so it can introduce an 'open' category in which trans women would compete against men.

UK Athletics seeking 'open' category for trans women and men to compete in

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

EU prepares more Russia sanctions as Kremlin readies offensive

Lyne Barlow

Travel agent who faked cancer and scammed 1,400 customers in multi-million-pound Ponzi scheme is jailed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

Ms Frazer in 2007 (L) and 2022 (R)

Mum found decomposing in her flat was 'tortured and beaten' over several days

South Sudan Pope

Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11.

Samsung boss says he didn't give daughter smartphone until the age of 11

Welsh NHS staff have suspended industrial action after receiving an improved new pay offer from ministers, but strikes are still set to go ahead in London and other parts of the UK.

Wales nurses strike called off after pay offer, but walkouts in London and other parts of UK set to go ahead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit