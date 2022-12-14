Chinese diplomats 'fled the UK like cowards', MP claims, after they were withdrawn following the assault of a protester

The beating of Bob Chan (L) has sparked protests. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Chinese diplomats wanted for police questioning over the assault of protester outside the country's consulate in Manchester "fled the UK" like cowards, a senior MP has said.

Beijing has withdrawn consul-general Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff from the UK, British foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed.

The British government wanted China to waive the diplomats' immunity from prosecution so Greater Manchester Police could question them about the attack on Hong Kong protester Bob Chan in October.

Mr Chan was pulled into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and severely beaten. Diplomat Mr Zheng initially denied taking part in the attack but later said he was defending his colleagues. He said that Hongkonger Mr Chan was "abusing my country, my leader. I think it's my duty."

ob Chan (L) attends a press conference alongside political activist Chung Ching Kwong (R). Picture: Getty

Mr Cleverly said on Wednesday that he was "disappointed" that China had removed the six diplomats. Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairperson of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said the group had "fled the UK like cowards".

Beijing said the move was part of the normal rotation of diplomats.

Six Chinese diplomats, including Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan, have been removed from the Chinese Consulate in Manchester. Picture: Getty

Mr Cleverly said: "We informed the Chinese embassy of that and we set a deadline which expired today, making it clear that we expected them to take action.

"In response to our request, the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul general himself.

"This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these incidents, has had an effect and we will continue on the world stage and domestically to abide by the rule of law and we expect others to do likewise."

In a separate statement to MPs, Mr Cleverly noted that the Vienna Convention allows states to remove consular members at any point, but said: "I am disappointed that these individuals will not be interviewed or face justice".

"Nonetheless, it is right that those responsible for the disgraceful scenes in Manchester are no longer - or will shortly cease to be - consular staff accredited to the UK," he added.

Mr Chen feared he "might be beaten to death" after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate as a scuffle broke out during protests, but was rescued by police.

On Wednesday, he said the "withdrawal of these Chinese diplomats gives me a sense of closure" over the "unacceptable and illegal" attack.

Conservative MPs were not placated by the move, however. Ms Kearns said: "China's diplomats who attacked protesters have fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt and denying justice to those protestors grievously assaulted.

"The Foreign Office must now declare those who have fled persona non grata, and make clear they are never again welcome in the UK."

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said: "The flagrant assault on a peaceful democracy campaigner in Manchester needs more than allowing those responsible to leave the UK uncharged and with their heads held high.

"Letting China take them back isn't justice. We should have kicked them out weeks ago."

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said: "It is right that the Chinese government has withdrawn these officials from the consulate following the appalling incident in Manchester.

"The Foreign Secretary was too weak in his initial response by leaving the summoning of the Chinese ambassador to FCDO officials."

China insisted the departure of the consul general was part of a "normal rotation" of diplomats.

Protests broke out in October over the beating of Bob Chan. Picture: Getty

A Chinese Embassy spokesman said: "The Chinese consul general in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago.

"This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials."

The spokesman said the incident in October was a "violent disruptive provocation deliberately staged by anti-China elements who assaulted our consulate members and illegally intruded into the consulate premises, gravely undermining the safety and dignity of consulate officials".

The official said the UK Government had "failed to fulfil its obligations under international law to protect the safety and dignity of the Chinese consulate premises and personnel" and the consulate members "were actually the victims".