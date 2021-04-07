Over £27,000 raised for family of baby who died after his pram was hit by car

Over £27,000 has been donated to Ciaran's family after his tragic death. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Over £27,000 has been raised to help support the family of two-week-old baby Ciaran Leigh Morris, who died after his pram was hit by a car on Sunday.

A page setup on donation site Just Giving has raised over 13 times its original target of £2,000, with many well-wishers leaving moving messages for the family of the child.

"I hope just knowing so many people are thinking of you and have you in their hearts even though they've never met you or your beautiful son helps you just a little," one wrote.

"From a grandmother in London. God bless your little angel in Heaven. So sorry for your loss," another left.

Read more: Man, 34, charged after two-week-old baby killed when pram hit by car

A pile of flowers and soft toys has been left on the High Street in Brownhills, West Midlands, where Ciaran died after a car hit his pram as he was being pushed along the pavement.

The two-week-old boy was driven to hospital but doctors were unable to save him, West Midlands Police said.

Read more: Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

On Monday, the parents of Ciaran paid an emotional tribute to their son.

They said: "Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

"Fly high angel."

Flowers were initially left amongst the debris from the crash, before more were place to cover it. Picture: PA

Locals have gathered around the site of the crash, embracing one another. Picture: PA

Some have left messages for Ciaran's parents. Picture: PA

Soft toys have been laid alongside the cracked brickwork and flowers. Picture: PA

James Paul Davis from Walsall has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged and remanded overnight, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was flanked by two dock officers and was wearing a grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms, keeping his arms folded for much of the 20-minute hearing.

District Judge David Murray remanded Davis in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 May.

James Paul Davis, 34 appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: PA

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We've all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran.

"He was just two weeks old and his life has been tragically taken away.

"To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran's family.

"We'll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision."