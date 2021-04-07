Over £27,000 raised for family of baby who died after his pram was hit by car

7 April 2021, 11:42

Over £27,000 has been donated to Ciaran's family after his tragic death.
Over £27,000 has been donated to Ciaran's family after his tragic death. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Over £27,000 has been raised to help support the family of two-week-old baby Ciaran Leigh Morris, who died after his pram was hit by a car on Sunday.

A page setup on donation site Just Giving has raised over 13 times its original target of £2,000, with many well-wishers leaving moving messages for the family of the child.

"I hope just knowing so many people are thinking of you and have you in their hearts even though they've never met you or your beautiful son helps you just a little," one wrote.

"From a grandmother in London. God bless your little angel in Heaven. So sorry for your loss," another left.

Read more: Man, 34, charged after two-week-old baby killed when pram hit by car

A pile of flowers and soft toys has been left on the High Street in Brownhills, West Midlands, where Ciaran died after a car hit his pram as he was being pushed along the pavement.

The two-week-old boy was driven to hospital but doctors were unable to save him, West Midlands Police said.

Read more: Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

On Monday, the parents of Ciaran paid an emotional tribute to their son.

They said: "Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

"Fly high angel."

Flowers were initially left amongst the debris from the crash, before more were place to cover it.
Flowers were initially left amongst the debris from the crash, before more were place to cover it. Picture: PA
Locals have gathered around the site of the crash, embracing one another.
Locals have gathered around the site of the crash, embracing one another. Picture: PA
Some have left messages for Ciaran's parents.
Some have left messages for Ciaran's parents. Picture: PA
Soft toys have been laid alongside the cracked brickwork and flowers.
Soft toys have been laid alongside the cracked brickwork and flowers. Picture: PA

James Paul Davis from Walsall has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged and remanded overnight, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was flanked by two dock officers and was wearing a grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms, keeping his arms folded for much of the 20-minute hearing.

District Judge David Murray remanded Davis in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 May.

James Paul Davis, 34 appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
James Paul Davis, 34 appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: PA

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We've all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran.

"He was just two weeks old and his life has been tragically taken away.

"To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran's family.

"We'll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision."

Latest News

See more Latest News

An election candidate’s advertising poster for the election in Greenland (Emil Helms/AP)

Greenland poll produces win for party opposed to mining project
Cars including SUVs queue in a long traffic jam on Knightsbridge in London

City drivers urged to think twice before buying 'Chelsea tractor' SUVs
People wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran battles with surge in coronavirus cases following Persian New Year
Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu speaks during a briefing (Wu Taijing/AP)

Taiwan says it will defend itself ‘to the very last day’ if attacked by China
Border Force officers escort men thought to be migrants to a waiting bus in Dover (file image)

Asylum seekers 'removed from Britain without having cases properly heard'
Mobile Emergency Care Service workers in Brazil

Brazil: Daily Covid deaths pass 4,000 for first time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London