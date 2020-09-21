City of London Lord Mayor's Show cancelled for first time since 1852

21 September 2020, 15:14

The Lord Mayor's Coach arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show The Lord Mayor???s Coach arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show
The Lord Mayor's Coach arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show The Lord Mayor???s Coach arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice during the Lord Mayor's Show. Picture: PA

This year's Lord Mayor's Show in the City of London has been cancelled for the first time since 1852 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A scaled-back version of one of the capital's landmark annual events was due to be held on November 14, but organisers have abandoned plans in the interests of safety.

The City of London Corporation said this year's show, which traditionally features a three-mile-long procession through the streets, had previously aimed to go ahead as a "contained, televised spectacle" with restricted public access.

The governing body of the Square Mile said that according to historical records, the Lord Mayor's Show was last cancelled in 1852 to allow for a period of national mourning for the Duke of Wellington.

The decision to cancel was taken on Monday by organisers the Lord Mayor's Show Ltd.

Alderman William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, said: "The Lord Mayor's Show is a unique event but, because of serious and increasing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic over the coming months, we believe that cancelling it is the right decision.

"Safety must remain our ultimate priority."

"I would like to thank everyone who has worked on this show.

"Our gratitude to them will remain undiminished, as will my hopes that we will be able to hold the Lord Mayor's Show next year."

The chairman of the board of directors at the Lord Mayor's Show Ltd, Alderman Tim Hailes, said: "It seems likely that, as we head towards winter, London and the UK will face increasingly challenging times so, with deep regret, the board of directors of the Lord Mayor's Show Limited has taken this difficult decision.

"Instead of relaxing the public health restrictions, they look set to be tightened, so it would have become untenable, if not impossible, to hold this popular event, even in its scaled-back format."

The pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor's Show, Dominic Reid, said: "Today's decision to cancel this year's show is as inevitable as it is regrettable, but we are facing uncertain times and despite everyone's best efforts, we took the view that cancelling the event is the most appropriate and responsible action."

