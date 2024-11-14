Civil servants call for four-day week, saying move is 'critical to attaining a good quality of life'

14 November 2024, 00:30 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 00:56

Focused businessman working at laptop in highrise office, London, UK
Civil servants have called for a four-day week. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Civil servants are calling for permission to work a four-day week, saying the move is "critical to attaining a good quality of life" and could help save the Government more than £21 million a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The arrangement would more than halve staff turnover and free up money to hire an extra 2,345 workers, officials in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) estimate.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants and carried out the research, says it shows sickness absence could also drop from 4.3 average working days lost per staffer annually to 1.5 days.

Whitehall officials are campaigning for Defra to carry out a pilot four-day week scheme within the department so that managers can assess the arrangement.

Signage for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs building located in Smith Square in London, UK.
A Defra spokeswoman said there were no plans for a four-day week. Picture: Alamy

Statisticians within the department who are members of the PCS say the Government could save £21.4 million from the move.

That figure is based on Institute for Government (IfG) modelling of the year 2016-17 and updated to reflect a rise in salaries, staff numbers and turnover since then.

In a survey of 1,200 members carried out by the PCS as part of its research, 80% of respondents said a four-day week would give them health and wellbeing benefits.

Read more: Who has Trump picked to be in his cabinet so far and who is in the running?

Read more: Sara Sharif’s father ‘did not intend to kill her’ but admits beating her over the head with phone months before death

General secretary Fran Heathcote said the study suggested any opposition to employees working a four-day week was "purely ideological".

"Why else would an employer stand in the way of progress?" she said.

"Our members are resolute in their belief that a four-day week is critical to attaining a good quality of life, improving their health and wellbeing and helping them to meet caring responsibilities, while all the time increasing their productivity."

The Government last week dropped official concerns about South Cambridgeshire District Council's four-day week after the authority faced opposition from the previous Tory administration.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch attacked Sir Keir Starmer over the move, asking him: "If he is going to bail out the public sector then can he tell us this: does he think it is appropriate - as the Ministry for Housing has done - to approve a four-day week for councils that is not flexible working but is actually part-time work for full-time pay?"

Sir Keir replied: "Questions based on what we're actually doing are usually better than fantasy questions made up.

"What did they deliver in 14 years? Low growth, a stagnant economy, a disastrous mini-budget, a £22 billion black hole and now she wants to give me advice on running the economy?

"I don't want to be rude but no thank you very much."

A Defra spokeswoman said there were no plans for a four-day week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

ed

Fireworks linked to death of baby red panda who died from 'stress' on Bonfire Night

Guests Appear On The Laura Keunssberg Show

Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and Biden 'both really enjoyed seeing each other', claims President-elect after historic meeting at White House

Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson breaks silence following emergency surgery after septic shock

President Trump Speaks at America First Agenda Summit

Who has Trump picked to be in his cabinet so far and who is in the running?

The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Rod Stewart say he 'may have to find new owners' for his five sports cars due to potholes near his home

Council tax bills will soar by more than £100 next year Downing Street confirms

Council tax bills to soar by more than £100 next year Downing Street confirms

Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Quincy Jones cause of death revealed following music titan's death aged 91

Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham

Moment locals explode in fury as they are told migrants will get 'free private healthcare' at public meeting

Police tape surrounds a ride at the Funderpark in Yiewsley, London

Mum-of-eight hurled from fairground ride and sent into coma agrees to £1.43m settlement after High Court battle with owner
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach

Donald Trump's grip on power tightens as Republican Party wins majority of seats in House of Representatives

Two women - who were part of a global monkey torture network - have been jailed

Two women jailed after being part of 'sickening and sadistic' monkey torture network

Wes Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting orders staff to look into costs of introducing assisted dying

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in

'Welcome back': Donald Trump returns to the White House to meet Joe Biden and begin transfer of power

Latest News

See more Latest News

The suspect in the victim's garage

Watch as brazen thief breaks into London garage to steal man’s ‘priceless’ guitars given as gifts by family
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif’s father ‘did not intend to kill her’ but admits beating her over the head with phone months before death
Axel Rudakubana appeared in court on Wednesday

Southport triple-child murder suspect Axel Rudakubana in court, as trial date set

Gary Lineker during the Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022

Gary Lineker steps down from presenting Sports Personality of the Year after quitting MOTD

Ten people hospitalised after bus carrying schoolchildren ploughs into lorry leaving 16 others injured

Ten people hospitalised after bus carrying schoolchildren ploughs into lorry leaving 16 others injured
Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson suffers septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery
Alexei Zimin has died aged 52

Mystery as London-based Russian chef who criticised Putin dies aged 52

Chanel Banks has been missing for over two weeks

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks missing for two weeks as family launch desperate search

A Chief Constable has praised the bravery of her police officers following the riots in July and August

‘Injured’ and ‘traumatised’ police officers still out of action months after summer riots

The UK Government has ordered a review into rail fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators.

Review into 'completely disproportionate' train fare prosecutions ordered by government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News