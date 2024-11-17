Coleen Rooney reveals she 'barely sees' husband Wayne following Rebekah Vardy's remarks

Coleen says she 'barely sees' Wayne. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Coleen Rooney has revealed she 'barely sees' husband Wayne as she prepares to head into I'm A Celeb but she dismisses comments made by Rebekah Vardy.

Coleen and the former Manchester United footballer are in a long-distance relationship due to Wayne's job as manager of Plymouth Argyle.

Coleen and Wayne's family home, which they share with their four sons - Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, 8, and Cass, six - is based in Cheshire.

Speaking in an interview, Coleen Rooney says: "Wayne comes back once a week, sometimes twice, depending on the fixtures.

"Usually, he has Sunday off so he might come home. What’s good about the championship is that a lot of games are closer to me, closer to home, up in the North.

Coleen and Wayne were teenage sweethearts. Picture: Getty

"So he’ll come home on a Saturday evening and spend Sunday with us, depending on what the boys have got on. So literally, on the Sunday before I flew off, we all went to Clay’s football tournament, we came home and had dinner together so it was a nice family day."

Coleen Rooney is preparing to start her stint in the Australian jungle on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! which premieres on Sunday. She will be joined by other celebs including podcast host and Gen-Z favourite, GK Barry, NDubz singer and former X Factor judge Tulisa, and Strictly's Oti Mabuse.

Coleen continued: "Time together is limited, more so than ever now because of the travelling and stuff. But not long ago it was international break, so we went away and got two nights together which was lovely.

"The international breaks are probably when we spend the most time together. It’s an international break now but obviously I’m here otherwise we would have gone away and spent a night or two away together."

She made the comments in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

Coleen and Wayne were teenage sweethearts - having been in a relationship since they were 16.

Coleen is heading into the jungle. Picture: ITV

Coleen explained that it will be her mum who will look after the children she shares with the former England star while she is away in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Her relationship with Wayne has been turbulent in the past. In 2010, Wayne was embroiled in a scandal relating to his alleged threesome with two escorts.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, she said: "I think we've been together, we've known each other from a young age. We gone through the hard times together, we've gone through the good times together, and we know each other well.

"I know that sounds like...but you find some couples and they don't actually know each other that well. I always say, if you ask me what me and Wayne are, I would say we're a team and we've helped each other through life.

"And there's things that we're good at seeing the better outcome rather than the worst. And I don't know whether that's something that I can take credit for, but I was brought up with that outlook of life. You know, my dad's always said, 'there's worse the situations than what you're going through. It goes through my head 'come on Coleen get a grip' and that has always got me through things."

Coleen and Rebekah (pictured) were embroiled in a libel trial. Picture: Getty

Coleen has been involved in a tense legal battle with rival Rebekah Vardy since 2019 - famously dubbed the Wagatha Christie case.

Vardy, who competed on I'm A Celeb in 2017, has accused Coleen of “wanting my life” as she was announced as the Sun’s new I’m A Celeb columnist.

"Everyone seems to think I have this massive problem with Coleen going into the jungle," Vardy told the publication.

"But do you know what? If you want to fan the fire, the flames are going to get higher.

"I wasn't going to carry on talking about this, I had no intentions of talking about it but she clearly can't let it go.

"We've done a book, we've done a documentary, we're going into the jungle.

"I think she always wanted my life, she's following in my footsteps."

In 2019, Rooney accused Vardy of leaking her private information to the press.

Rebekah sued her for libel, but Mrs Justice Steyn found in July 2022 that the allegation was "substantially true", with Vardy having to pay Coleen £800,000.