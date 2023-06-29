Miranda Sings comedian Colleen Ballinger denies grooming allegations in ukulele song

Miranda Sings star Colleen Ballinger has denied grooming allegations in a ukulele song.

The 36-year-old addressed allegations of forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans in a 10-minute song shared to her vlogging channel.

She has faced criticism from social media influencer Adam McIntyre, who first released a video in April 2020 claiming Ballinger developed an unhealthy friendship with him when he was 13.

He also claimed she "bullied and manipulated" some of her young fans into doing free work.

Sharing the ukulele video on her Colleen Vlogs YouTube channel, Ballinger shut down the claims as nothing more than "lies" and "toxic gossip".

"Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realised that they never said that I couldn’t sing what I want to say," she said.

Ballinger continued: "I used to message my fans – but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody."

The YouTuber, who also started a podcast with social media influencer Trisha Paytas, admitted that "there were times in DMs when I would overshare" but said she "changed my behaviour and took accountability".

She went on to sing: "Thought you wanted me to take accountability,

"But that’s not the point of your mob mentality,

"Your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise,

"While you dramatise your lies and monetise their demise."

Ballinger defended her actions, adding: "I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong,

"Well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route,

"Of admitting to lies and rumours that you made up for clout,

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,

"I’m not a groomer, just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans."

as much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, im glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger. — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 28, 2023

Responding to the musical video, Adam McIntyre said: "As much as Colleen discredited & made fun of me, I'm glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL Colleen Ballinger."

He also called on YouTube to take action, saying: "Colleen Ballinger just made a silly little song making fun of accusations of abusing children, on your platform please have some sort of statement."