Miranda Sings comedian Colleen Ballinger denies grooming allegations in ukulele song

29 June 2023, 11:32

Colleen Ballinger responded to grooming allegations
Colleen Ballinger responded to grooming allegations. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Miranda Sings star Colleen Ballinger has denied grooming allegations in a ukulele song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 36-year-old addressed allegations of forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans in a 10-minute song shared to her vlogging channel.

She has faced criticism from social media influencer Adam McIntyre, who first released a video in April 2020 claiming Ballinger developed an unhealthy friendship with him when he was 13.

He also claimed she "bullied and manipulated" some of her young fans into doing free work.

Read more: 'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Read more: Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is now available to book on Airbnb

Sharing the ukulele video on her Colleen Vlogs YouTube channel, Ballinger shut down the claims as nothing more than "lies" and "toxic gossip".

"Even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I recently realised that they never said that I couldn’t sing what I want to say," she said.

Warning contains strong language

hi.

Ballinger continued: "I used to message my fans – but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody."

The YouTuber, who also started a podcast with social media influencer Trisha Paytas, admitted that "there were times in DMs when I would overshare" but said she "changed my behaviour and took accountability".

She went on to sing: "Thought you wanted me to take accountability,

"But that’s not the point of your mob mentality,

"Your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise,

"While you dramatise your lies and monetise their demise."

Ballinger defended her actions, adding: "I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong,

"Well I’m sorry I’m not gonna take that route,

"Of admitting to lies and rumours that you made up for clout,

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,

"I’m not a groomer, just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans."

Responding to the musical video, Adam McIntyre said: "As much as Colleen discredited & made fun of me, I'm glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL Colleen Ballinger."

He also called on YouTube to take action, saying: "Colleen Ballinger just made a silly little song making fun of accusations of abusing children, on your platform please have some sort of statement."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The artificial sweetener Aspartame is used in drinks such as Diet Coke

Artificial sweetener used in Diet Coke may cause cancer, WHO set to declare

Youths clash with police in Nanterre near Paris

French police officer who shot boy, 17, investigated for ‘voluntary homicide’

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre after a shooting on May 6 in Allen, Texas

Police release body camera video of an officer killing gunman who killed eight

Breaking
Home Secretary Suella Braverman visiting Rwanda in March

'Not a safe country': Government's Rwanda plan ruled unlawful by Court of Appeal

Stockton Rush said he trusted the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush believed 'anomalies' could be detected in sub 'before critical pressure', 2020 Q&A reveals

Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel have all been heavily criticised for 'improper pressure' over Partygate

Boris Johnson allies Dorries and Rees-Mogg accused of 'disturbing' campaign to 'undermine' Partygate probe

Exclusive
Matt Parr, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, is stepping down at the end of this month

Officers need to turn up to more crimes - and the idea of a police state in the UK is ‘nonsense,’ says police watchdog

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

'Not much more can be learnt' from Stephen Lawrence case, says police watchdog

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts

Iraqi counter-terrorism teams conducting drills in Baghdad earlier this month

British ISIS terrorists 'planning major attack on UK soil,' says Iraq's chief counter terror officer

Richard Keys pictured in 2004 with his daughter Jemma and his wife Julia, and right with his new bride in 2023.

Furious Richard Keys denies new wife is daughter's friend and says he 'didn't leave ex-wife when she had cancer'

Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and associate environment minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh

New Zealand ‘first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets’

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine arrests man accused of directing missile strike on pizza parlour

Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection

'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Emmanuel Macron has appealed for 'calm'

Paris burns for second night in a row as 150 arrested after violent clashes with cops over shooting of teenager

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Police Shooting

French police, protesters clash for second night after police shooting of teen

Heat Wave Texas

Heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas spreads eastward

The Prime Minister hailed the wicketkeeper's actions.

Johnny Bairstow hailed a ‘swift-handed hero’ by Rishi Sunak after hauling eco-activists off Ashes pitch
Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley quit on Wednesday as the company struggles with massive debts.

Government prepares to take over water firms amid Thames Water '£10bn blackhole' in finances
It comes after debris from the sub were pulled ashore on Wednesday.

‘Presumed human remains’ recovered in debris of imploded Titanic sub

General Sergei Surovikin has reportedly been arrested.

Russian army’s General ‘Armageddon’ Surovikin ‘arrested’ amid reports he knew of Wagner Group's coup plans
Rain on mountains

Warming climate transforming major snowfall into extreme rain over mountains

Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna rushed to intensive care after developing 'serious' infection as singer postpones anniversary tour
Manchester United’s Antony

Manchester United star Antony denies assaulting former girlfriend

Nato flag

Hungary postpones vote on Sweden’s Nato accession bid ahead of summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Derek Draper watched on as Kate gestured to him

Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

Prince Harry took his phone hacking case to the High Court in June

Prince Harry should only get £500 in compensation for phone hacking claims, High Court told

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary
James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev
Tom Swarbrick reacts to the Rwanda policy

'It's ridiculous!': Tom Swarbrick reacts to £169,000 estimated cost of deporting migrants from Home Office data
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Covid inquiry Matt Hancock is a man ‘who has lost his tiggerish bounce and sounds genuinely penitent’
James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'
'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit