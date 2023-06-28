Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is now available to book on Airbnb

28 June 2023, 16:43

Let's go party! Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb
Let's go party! Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb. Picture: LBC / Airbnb

By Danielle DeWolfe

If you're a fan of pink, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse might just be the perfect holiday destination, with the expansive coastal mansion now available to rent on Airbnb.

A life-size version of the doll's famously pink abode, the listing celebrates the release of the forthcoming Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Popping the ultimate pink paradise back on the rental market, two individuals could each bag themselves a one-night stay for up to two guests in the rose-tinted paradise.

Located in Malibu, California, the oceanfront property is the ultimate plastic paradise, featuring outdoor disco, ken's gym, an expansive infinity pool and even a slide from the mansion's upper floor.

"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," writes Ken on the Airbnb listing.

"But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs."

Labelled the 'Kendom', the mansion imagines what it would be like for Barbie's partner Ken to takeover her vibrant pink world - the house even allows guests to delve into his expansive wardrobe.

"While everyone's favourite doll makes her live-action film debut, Ken is handing over the keys and hosting an overnight stay in the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse," writes the rental company.

Now, two lucky guests now have the chance to stay in the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its glory.

With the pad available to book on July 21 and July 22 - dates that coincide with the film's release - with the successful vacationers' stays will be free of charge.

Why? "Because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse," writes Airbnb, adding: "After all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!"

"Ken is adding hosting to one of his passions in celebration of the release of the highly anticipated Barbie film," writes the rental site.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is written by Gerwig & Noah Baumbach and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Due for release on July 21, those wishing to stray in the pink paradise can submit their request to the Airbnb site.

