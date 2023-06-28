Breaking News

Just Stop Oil invade The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hauls protester off pitch after eco-mob throw powder paint at Lords

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play at Lords on the first day of the second Ashes test. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted play at Lords during the second Ashes test.

Sparking fury among spectators, two protesters ran onto the field with orange powder in hand, throwing it into the air before being tackled to the ground by players and stewards.

Taking place shortly before the first ball of the second over was bowled, the incident saw two people sprint from the stands towards the wicket as they flung powder paint.

Three people have now been arrest as a result of the protests, the Metropolitan Police have said.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow led the removal of the first protestor, swiftly hauling him to the boundary.

Jonny Bairstow just picked up a pitch invader and escorted him off the field #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BKEq95DYib — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) June 28, 2023

A second protestor was pinned down by stewards after being blocked by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australian batsman David Warner.

As a result, play was temporarily disrupted while ground staff attempted to clear the powder from the field with a leaf blower.

The two protesters, who could be seen wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, could be spotted sprinting onto the field, offloading handfuls of paint as stewards descended onto the pitch from the boundary.

A statement released by the Met following the incident read: "Three people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch at Lord's during The Ashes test match between England and Australia."

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day One. Picture: Getty

The protest sparked a torrent of boos from the 32,000 capacity crowd as protesters were carried off the field.

Play was suspended for approximately five minutes as a result.

The protest is the latest in a string of stunts from the climate activist group.

Disrupting a range of public events in recent months, the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham, World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, and the Chelsea Flower Show have all been targeted by the group.

Jonny Bairstow carrying off a protester off the field has peaked my 2023 😅😅 #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/gAqWn2kWmU — Ryan Williams (@razza_699) June 28, 2023

It's not the first time Bairstow has helped apprehend pitch invaders during a match.

During England's series against India at the Oval in September 2021, Bairstow halted YouTube prankster Daniel “Jarvo 69” Jarvis after he descended onto the field.

Only last month England rugby star Tom Curry helped stewards apprehend Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch at Twickenham.

Wearing an orange t-shirt emblazoned with the Just Stop Oil logo, the protester once again threw the orange powder paint into the air before being apprehended by security.