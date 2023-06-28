Lewis Capaldi 'leaning on girlfriend' after cancelling tour dates to adjust to 'impact of Tourette's syndrome'

Lewis Capaldi was helped by the crowd as he struggled to finish a song over the weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Lewis Capaldi is leaning on his girlfriend for support after taking an extended break from his career to understand the impact of his Tourette's syndrome.

The Scottish singer struggled to finish his set at Glastonbury over the weekend and needed help from the crowd.

Lewis cancelled a series of shows in the run up to the festival, telling fans he needed to focus on his mental health - and he has done the same following his festival appearance.

Speaking after his set, Lewis said it was "obvious" that he needed to spend "much more time getting my mental and physical health in order".

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, a friend of the Lewis told the Mail: "Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time.

"He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him. As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him."

The singer said after his set: "Hello everyone. First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, bit I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

He continued: "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possible can. All my love always, Lewis."

What is Tourette's syndrome?

Tourette's syndrome is a neurological condition that can cause those with it to make involuntary movements and sounds.

These are known as tics. They are often fast, repetitive movements.

Examples of physical tics include:

blinking

eye rolling

grimacing

shoulder shrugging

jerking of the head or limbs

Examples of vocal tics include:

grunting

throat clearing

whistling

coughing

tongue clicking

According to the NHS, people with Tourette's syndrome can suffer with mood and behavioural problems, including ADHD, OCD, depression and anxiety.