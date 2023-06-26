Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of York has thanked well-wishers after she revealed she'd undergone a single mastectomy for breast cancer.

Sarah Ferguson thanked people for their "kindness and support" after revealing she underwent surgery.

Doctors say the prognosis for the Duchess of York is good after a successful operation.

The 63-year-old is urging people to get a check-up, saying she was diagnosed after a routine mammogram.

She was discharged after spending several days at King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, Central London earlier this week.

The Duchess of York is now recovering with family at home.

Her spokesman said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

The Duchess of York is pictured with ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."