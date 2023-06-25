Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show

25 June 2023, 07:35

Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite
Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Taylor Swift rejected a handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on her now-cancelled podcast series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Shake It Off singer had her representative turn the offer down.

Archetypes - which covered stereotypes women face - has been binned, with Spotify executives said to be "underwhelmed" by Harry and Meghan's productivity and failure to come up with strong ideas.

The pair reportedly agreed a £15m deal with the streamer but it has been claimed they have not met productivity requirements and that would have left them with a smaller sum.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

The podcast, which launched in August last year, hit the top of the charts but executives were frustrated with how long it took to make.

Each episode would take a while to conceptualise and Meghan would request late changes, while guests - including the attempt to bring on Taylor Swift - proved hard to get.

Meghan's podcast failed to get a second series
Meghan's podcast failed to get a second series. Picture: Alamy

Archetypes was not renewed for a second series, with Meghan's talent agency WME saying: "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

Harry also struggled to come up with good ideas, pitching shows about misinformation and his opinion on what it was like to become a resident of America.

Read more: Meghan Markle accused of 'faking' interviews with guests for £18 million Archetypes podcast dropped by Spotify

The Harry and Meghan documentary, released in December, did very well - and after the success of the duke's autobiography Spare, the pair have realised their personal experiences did well.

They are also putting together a show for Netflix inspired by Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

It has been billed as a kind of prequel that focuses on Miss Havisham's life in a patriarchal society, but it is unknown if the show has been commissioned by Netflix.

Taylor Swift turned down the chance to appear on Archetypes
Taylor Swift turned down the chance to appear on Archetypes. Picture: Alamy

After the failure of Archetypes to spawn a second season on Spotify, the Wall Street Journal said the Sussexes' time at Netflix could be described as "big ideas, subpar execution".

The pair signed an £80m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, having left their role as working royals and moving to California.

But they failed to live up to the success of the docu-series after their Live to Lead project about activists, which went live at the end of 2022, failed to hit the top ten most streamed shows on Netflix.

Executives also turned down ideas from the couple that were deemed to be too similar to existing titles.

One idea they pitched appeared very similar to Emily in Paris but was about a man instead.

They also suggested an idea about LGBTQ characters that was considered to be like Heartstopper.

Harry's Netflix ideas have been underwhelming
Harry's Netflix ideas have been underwhelming. Picture: Alamy

And an idea about misinformation did not get far. Questions about whether Harry and Meghan would appear were raised but after the couple responded the idea was dropped.

Netflix also passed on an animated show about women in history called Pearl after it was decided children would not be influenced into watching the programme by Meghan.

However, a documentary about the Invictus Games is planned.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Do not call 999 because of technical fault affecting 'a number' of forces, Met Police says

Edmond Mulet billboard

Guatemalans vote on new president after tumultuous electoral season

Firefighters tackle wildfire

Spain braces for massive wildfires in bone-dry forests starved of rain

Pride fan

Pride marches to take place across US in mix of party and protest

Greece Elections

Ruling party tipped for big win as Greece heads back to the polls

Russia Ukraine

US briefed on Wagner forces days before rebellion started

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says government has ‘vital role’ opposing abortion

Government funding for the green levy will end at the start of July

Households face £170 net-zero green levy within days as government funding ends

Russia Ukraine

Wagner chief will move to Belarus under deal to end rebellion

The terrifying creatures can induce anaphylactic shock

Warning as 'Dracula' horseflies that bite through clothes and tear flesh are on their way to Britain

Neilson's climate fund has handed Just Stop Oil more than £1 million

XR and Just Stop Oil millionaire donor: radical tactics are counterproductive for climate cause

Montana Bridge Collapse

Freight train falls into river after Montana bridge collapse

Russia Ukraine Prigozhin

Wagner chief halts march on Moscow to avoid ‘shedding Russian blood’

Israel Palestinians

Israeli security forces kill Palestinian who opened fire at military checkpoint

The Wagner chief made the announcement via Telegram

Wagner private army stands down coup attempt on Moscow after talks with Kremlin

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine

Kremlin tightens security as Wagner Group rebels head towards Moscow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Putin vows to punish armed rebellion ‘betrayal’ by mercenary chief

The support vessel will now be searched by Canadian investigators

Titan sub ship returns to harbour ahead of implosion tragedy probe

Putin's plane is thought to have flown to St Petersburg

Kremlin denies Putin has fled Moscow as rebel Wagner tanks and 5,000 soldiers move to capital
Adam Rich

US actor Adam Rich died from effects of fentanyl, coroner rules

The key players in Wagner's revolt

Battle for Moscow: The key players from Putin to Prigozhin as Wagner group launches all-out rebellion
Prigozhin fired back at Putin

'Soon we will have a new president': Wagner boss taunts Putin as Moscow mayor tells people to stay home
Stockton Rush was warned about the sub

OceanGate boss 'was warned about creaking noise that indicated danger' to hull of Titan sub years before implosion
Russian soldiers

Wagner Group chief defends ‘patriots’ as forces enter key Russian city

Hot weather in Beijing

People urged to stay indoors as Beijing sizzles amid 40C heatwave

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Profile: The Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit