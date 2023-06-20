Meghan Markle accused of 'faking' interviews with guests for £18 million Archetypes podcast dropped by Spotify

20 June 2023, 06:33

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast. Picture: Spotify

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has been accused of "faking" some of her interviews with guests for the Archetypes podcast, which has recently been axed by Spotify.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Markle is accused of getting producers to interview guests on the show, before having her own questions edited into the audio track.

Multiple sources told podcast-focused outlet Podnews that "some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with [audio of Meghan’s] questions edited-in afterwards."

The report did not specify which interviews were edited this way, but journalist Alison Yarrow revealed last year that her interview on the show was conducted by producer Farrah Safarfi.

Ms Yarrow, who appeared on an episode about the origin of the word 'b****', hared an image of herself in front of a sign for the audio production company Gimlet, and thanked Ms Safarfi for being an "excellent interviewer".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Methan Markle and Prince Harry
Methan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Other high-profile guests on Archetypes have included Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling. Ms Kaling posted an image of herself being interviewed by Meghan.

The podcast was dropped earlier in June after it failed to meet targets, with just 13 episodes recorded in 31 months.

The series, which focused on "labels that try to hold women back", will not get a second season.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020.

Serena Williams was one of several high-profile guests on Ms Markle's show
Serena Williams was one of several high-profile guests on Ms Markle's show. Picture: Getty

Read more: Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Read more: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Meanwhile a top Spotify podcast executive accused Harry and Meghan of being "f***ing grifters".

After they "parted ways" with the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, who is Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation, was quick to hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bill Simmons
Bill Simmons. Picture: Getty

"The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said in the latest episode of his own podcast on Friday.

"I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series
Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series. Picture: Spotify/Alamy

But Ms Markle is also on the brink of signing a big money deal with fashion giant Dior.

The Duchess of Sussex is a well-known wearer of Dior. She was dressed from head-to-toe in the fashion giant's gear for the Queen's Jubilee last year, as well as for her son Archie's christening.

Prince Harry also wore a fully-tailored Dior suit for the King's Coronation last month.

The French fashion company has a number of deals with major celebrities, including Rihanna and Johnny Depp.

According to PR guru Mark Borkowski, it is not clear whether the deal is done, but says the couple are clearly angling towards fashion.

"It shows that they have great power in fashion and they are wanted by fashion houses. It is easier to be a clothes horse than an issues warrior", he told MailOnline.

He continued: "It could be a case of poking the bear (to get a deal) or I suspect that is something that has been running for a while in terms of a negotiation and it now manifests itself into something.

"It's no coincidence that they are veering towards fashion. They are more comfortable in this world.

"Style over substance. It does seem to be a series of weird coincidences: Harry wears a Dior suit at the coronation and Dior at the hacking case and now a deal may be in the offing"

Harry and Meghan are not understood to have been invited to the King's first Trooping the Colour last weekend.

They instead remained in the US with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Both Buckingham Palace, and a rep for the couple, have declined to comment on the reports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman: who are the passengers on the missing Titanic sub?
TView of the Ngozumpa glacier from Gokyo Ri in Nepal

Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Coleen Rooney hits back in latest Wagatha Christie row and says she gave Rebekah Vardy extra time to foot £2m legal bill

Hamish Harding is onboard the missing submersible

UK billionaire and French explorer among five onboard missing Titanic submersible 12,500 feet below sea

This is the moment a sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at a Canary Islands resort.

Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

The results of MP's vote is announced in the House of Commons

Did your MP back Boris? Full list of those who supported former PM after damning Partygate report

A race is under way to find the missing Titanic wreck submarine, with British billionaire Hamish Harding named among those on board

Final picture of Titanic submarine as rescuers have just 70 hours to find five missing tourists

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam’

MPs have backed the report

Boris Johnson denied special access to Parliament as MPs back report which found he deliberately misled Commons

Severe Weather Mississippi

One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Migration Greece

New accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on the Titanic expedition

APTOPIX China US

Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilise damaged US-China ties

United Nations High Seas Treaty

UN members adopt first treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

Titanic Tourist Sub

Search under way as submersible that takes people to see Titanic goes missing

Police at the scene in Paddington where a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed

Murder probe after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Paddington

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Five Palestinians killed as fierce fighting erupts in West Bank city of Jenin

Tim Martin said there are "no limits" to how much pints could rise in price.

Wetherspoons boss admits £10 pint possible as he says 'no limit' to price hikes... but he doesn’t regret Brexit
The Home Office wants police to be more ready to use their powers of stop and search

Stop and Search is in our 'armoury' but 'burns through trust', says Sir Mark Rowley

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the video “tells a story”

'Colourful' video 'tells a story': More Partygate fines likely, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley suggests
Mexico Armored Cars

Mexican authorities destroy 14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels

The ex-chair has claimed men are 'cautious' about working with women in the workplace.

‘Men are nervous working with women’ claims ex-Tesco chair after facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour
Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny urges anti-Kremlin campaign as new trial begins

Liz Truss resigned after 44 days as prime minister following the failure of her government's mini-budget

'I don't think it's funny': Liz Truss says being compared to a lettuce was 'puerile' after 44-day stint as PM
A member of the public walks past the Covid memorial wall

'Jingle and Mingle' Covid party invite emerges piling fresh shame on Tories as police ‘assess’ new evidence
One person shouted "shame on you" as David Cameron entered his car after giving evidence in the Covid inquiry

David Cameron heckled after admitting 'failing' in preparations for pandemic at Covid inquiry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'very depressed'.

Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’
The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff.

‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’
William speaks about Harry feud for the first time

Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters
Housing is a bigger crisis for the Tories in an election year than lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

Housing is Tories' 'biggest crisis' not lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit