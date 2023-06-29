'Everyone believed we may lose her': Madonna's family speak out after she's rushed to hospital with 'serious' infection

Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection
Madonna was taken to an ICU after developing a serious bacterial infection. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Alamy
Madonna's family feared she would die after she was admitted to intensive care with a 'serious bacterial infection' over the weekend.

The legendary singer, 64, has been forced to postpone her tour because of the illness.

She was found unresponsive on Saturday and was later rushed to ICU where she was intubated.

Her family members were "preparing for the worst" as she was reportedly intubated overnight.

"For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst," the relative told MailOnline. 

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. 'Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

The singer has had to postpone her tour after the hospital stay.
The singer has had to postpone her tour after the hospital stay. Picture: Alamy
Madonna
Madonna. Picture: Alamy

Announcing that her upcoming tour would be cancelled, Guy O'Seary, her talent manager, said in a statement: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

She was due to begin her Celebration tour in July, starting at Vancouver, with four London dates in October and two December.

The 84-date tour was organised to celebrate the 40th anniversary since her first album was released.

Madonna last performed at London’s O2 Arena during her Rebel Heart tour in 2015.

The singer has had to cancel dates on tour before due to hip and knee injuries.

Announcing her Celebration tour, Madonna said: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for".

Previously she was awarded a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist after she completed her Sticky & Sweet tour in 2009.

