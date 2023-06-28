Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey smiles and waves as he arrives at court to face sex assault trial

28 June 2023, 12:40

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Getty/PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Kevin Spacey smiled and waved on his arrival at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning as he prepares to face 12 sexual assault charges.

The Hollywood actor, 63, has already pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges, which include indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey wore a navy suit, blue shirt and pink tie as he arrived at the court on south London on Wednesday morning, before waving to those gathered outside.

The jury was sworn in shortly after midday, after which all 12 charges were read out to Spacey in court.

Opening arguments will be given on Friday, so jurors were told that the court would not be sitting tomorrow.

What charges does Kevin Spacey face?

Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Getty

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised four charges of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent in May last year.

They related to alleged offences in England between 2005 and 2013 against three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s.

The Hollywood actor pleaded not guilty to the charges in July.

He was then charged with seven more offences: three indecent assault charges, as well as one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

These offences allegedly took place against a fourth man between 2001 and 2005.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to these charges in January.

Kevin Spacey in court
Kevin Spacey in court. Picture: PA

Read More: Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges

Spacey used to live in England, though now resides in the US.

He has a property in Waterloo, south London, a short distance from the court.

Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, previously said the actor "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case".

Read More: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Spacey has won two Oscars for his roles in the Usual Suspects (best supporting actor) and American Beauty (best actor).

More recently, he appeared in Netflix's House of Cards and Edgar Wright's Baby Driver.

