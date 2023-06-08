Condemned house that's too dangerous to view after it collapsed inside goes on auction for £14,000

8 June 2023, 19:40

The house has been condemned
The house has been condemned. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A condemned house that is too unsafe to view inside is up for auction to prospective owners who fancy the "ultimate" fixer-upper task for a potential £14,000.

Paul Fosh Auctions are overseeing the sale of the property in Bridgend, south Wales, where three walls and a staircase have collapsed.

That makes it too unsafe for potential owners to inspect it inside, and the auctioneers have not even been able to go inside themselves.

Viewings from the outside are available but at your "own risk".

However, for those who can do something with the mid-terraced house, Paul Fosh expects a rental value of about £575 a month.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The house looks a lot better from the outside than it is inside but make no mistake it's in a real state.

"And even though it's almost the ultimate doer upper and will require all sorts of construction skills, it's creating quite strong pre auction interest.

"The property has a condemned notice pinned to the front door and we're therefore advising that internal viewings will not be conducted on this mid-terraced house due to the very real danger to anyone venturing inside.

"Although we've not made an internal inspection of the house it's fair to say that it'll require a full renovation from top to bottom to anyone brave enough to take on the challenge.

Read more: UK's first heat-related health alert upgraded to amber, with temperatures expected to hit 30C on the weekend

"The condemned notice is on the house due to the internal collapse of the staircase and of three walls. Although we've not been able to inspect the property we're informed by the vendor that the accommodation previously consisted of two reception rooms, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom with separate w.c.

"There is a rear garden, which is currently overgrown and there is a lane access.

"As the property is unsafe we're not conducting our usual property viewings for bidders on this house. Those interested can view the exterior and the garden and also view from the rear lane, entirely at their own risk."

The auctioneer's website says the guide price is a £14,000.

It comes complete with an overgrown rear garden, which the property can also be accessed through.

The auction for the house, on Suffolk Road, Ogmore Vale, will be held online between June 20 and June 22.

