Conjoined twins who share one body face wedding backlash after husband is slapped with fresh paternity suit

Conjoined twins with two heads and one body face wedding backlash - as husband is slapped with paternity suit. Picture: Social Media / TikTok

By Danielle De Wolfe

A pair of conjoined twins who share a body but have two heads have come under fire after one tied the knot - only for her new husband to be slapped with a paternity law suit by his ex-wife.

Abby and Brittany, both 34, have faced a fresh torrent of online abuse after records emerged showing Abby had married 33-year-old army veteran and nurse Josh Bowling in 2021.

However, it's now emerged that Mr Bowling has been hit by a paternity lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, Annica Bowling, filed in October 2023, nearly two years after marrying Abby.

The twins rose to fame after the two appeared on a hit reality TLC show in the US.

Sharing a single body, the twins share all organs from the waist down, including the intestine, bladder and reproductive organs,

Now, the pair document their journey as adults beyond the reality series on their TikTok account.

Court documents show Josh and Annica married in 2010 before divorcing in 2019, with the couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Now, according to the latest filing obtained by the Mail Online, the paternity lawsuit was filed against Mr Bowling and a second man named Gavin Vatnsdal.

Annica went on to have a second child, born later that year, referred to in the court documents as "Isabella's half-sister."

However, at present, it remains unclear which child's paternity is being investigated.

Annica went on to have a second child, born later that year, referred to in the court documents as "Isabella's half-sister.". Picture: Facebook

A genetic test report was filed to the court on March 7 according to the news outlet, but that result is not available to the public.

"The internet is extra LOUD today," the twins wrote on their joint TikTok account on Thursday after news of Abby's marriage to Josh first emerged.

After rising to fame on the eponymous US television show, Abby and Brittany became fifth grade math teachers at an elementary school in New Brighton, Minnesota.

A second TikTok post showed a photo of Abby, Brittany and Josh on their wedding day, accompanied by the caption: "This is a message to all the haters out there."

The twins are one of only a few sets of dicephalus twins to have survived beyond infancy. Picture: Tiktok

The twins are one of only a few sets of dicephalus twins to have survived beyond infancy.

"If you don't like what I do, but watch everything I'm doing, you're still a fan," they added.