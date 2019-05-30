Corbyn Calls For Election Or Second Referendum As No-Deal Brexit Fears Mount

30 May 2019, 20:16

Mr Corbyn was conducting meetings in Ireland.
Mr Corbyn was conducting meetings in Ireland. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn says a general election or a second referendum is now the only option when faced with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

The Labour leader was meeting with the Irish Taoiseach at Government Buildings in Dublin on Thursday morning.

The Irish premier has warned Mr Corbyn the UK cannot continue to be granted rolling Brexit extensions unless there is a general election or a second referendum in the pipeline.

Leo Varadkar told Jeremy Corbyn that the Withdrawal Agreement was "closed" and could only be altered if there was a fundamental change to UK red lines.

The Taoiseach and Mr Corbyn met at Government Buildings in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Mr Corbyn also held a meeting with Irish president Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain during his visit to the Irish capital.

It comes as pressure mounts on Mr Corbyn to back a second referendum on Brexit.

