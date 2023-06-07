Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

7 June 2023, 12:55 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 13:10

Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia
Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear is suffering from dementia.

The 81-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Bet Lynch in the ITV soap - has been recently diagnosed, her husband has revealed.

Her husband Scott said in a statement: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis. 

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. “Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired.

"I hope people will understand.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Julie Goodyear on the Coronation Street set
Julie Goodyear on the Coronation Street set. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'A true pro with a naughty glint in her eye': Maria Charles, Coronation street and Hot Fuzz star, dies aged 93

Read More: Bruce Willis speaks out for the first time since dementia diagnosis as he celebrates 68th birthday

Julie first joined the Coronation Street in 1966 as popular character Bet, returning in 1970 ahead of her stint on the show.

She starred in the hit soap from 1970 to 1995 before returning for eight episodes in 2002 and a further seven in 2003.

In 1996 Julie was awarded for her services with an MBE, she was also honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the 1995 National Soap Awards.

In 2012, she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and made to Day 22, when she was evicted with Lorenzo Borghese.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok logo

Communist Party tracked Hong Kong protesters via ByteDance data – ex-chief

Prince Harry is taking legal action over his phone hacking claims

Chelsy Davy ‘fury’ over Prince Harry’s strip club visit was a story ‘obtained by hacking,’ trial hears

Use-by dates like this one (r) on M&S milk will be replaced by 'best before' dates

M&S drops use-by dates on milk and tells customers to use the sniff test instead

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones

Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

The Pope

Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday 5 October last year

Horrifying moment drunk woman causes 'terrifying' car crash after driving wrong way on M5

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Floodwaters from bombed Ukrainian damn are 'detonating Russian mines and washing them into Russian lines'

Heathrow workers are walking out for almost every weekend until the end of August

Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August

Breached dam image

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Nato exercise briefing

Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'

Punters at Somerset pub stunned when naked couple wander in for a pint - sparking torrent of negative reviews online

Michael Tisius

Man executed for killing two jailers during failed escape bid in 2000

The Pope will undergo surgery on his intestine

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital for surgery on intestine

Two cruise ships are set to be used for housing Channel migrants (stock cruise photo)

Channel migrants to be housed in cruise ships for the first time as thousands stay in barges across UK

COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

Jeremy Hunt previously said he would back the Bank of England rising interest rates to bring inflation down - even if it means the UK entering a recession

Inflation in UK to be highest in developed world this year, OECD says

Latest News

See more Latest News

US Saudi Arabia Blinken

Top US diplomat meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Prince Harry's phone hacking testimony will continue into a second day

Prince Harry blasts 'mean' headlines 'celebrating' split with Chelsy Davy at phone hacking trial
The BBC, British Airways, Boots, Aer Lingus, Nova Scotia Government and the University of Rochester were targeted

Cyber crime gang Clop issues ultimatum to 100,000 victims of hacking - threatening to release their personal details
St Kentigern's Academy

Boy, 14, dies ‘after being put in chokehold’ at at Lewis Capaldi's old school in Scotland

Canada Wildfires

Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires continue to burn

Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown
Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez lost his life on Tuesday night

Tributes pour in for professional motorbike racer Torras Martinez, 46, killed in horror crash during Isle of Man TT
Richmond Shooting

Two killed in shooting at US high school graduation ceremony

The Duke accused the tabloids of trying to characterise him as a 'thicko' and 'playboy'.

Harry says tabloids cast ‘me as thicko and playboy’ as he sets to return to witness box for second day in hacking trial
The figure likened to JK Rowling wore a badge saying 'terf', which is short for ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’

'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The think tank raised questions around Harry's visa after the publication of his memoir.

US government given one week by judge to decide whether to release Prince Harry’s visa application
Andrew Marr spoke out about Prince Harry's hacking case

Andrew Marr: Harry is a wounded man who's turned into an insurgent crusader calling for reform with a radical edge
Prince Harry admitted in High Court that his memoir contradicts his testimony.

Harry admits bombshell memoir Spare contradicts legal claims during gruelling testimony in High Court hacking trial

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says
Andrew Marr spoke out about AI

Marr: Artificial intelligence is a clever monkey that we need to be worried about

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court

Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter
Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial
Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor
Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit