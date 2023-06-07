Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear is suffering from dementia.

The 81-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Bet Lynch in the ITV soap - has been recently diagnosed, her husband has revealed.

Her husband Scott said in a statement: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out. “Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired.

"I hope people will understand.”

Julie Goodyear on the Coronation Street set. Picture: Alamy

Julie first joined the Coronation Street in 1966 as popular character Bet, returning in 1970 ahead of her stint on the show.

She starred in the hit soap from 1970 to 1995 before returning for eight episodes in 2002 and a further seven in 2003.

In 1996 Julie was awarded for her services with an MBE, she was also honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the 1995 National Soap Awards.

In 2012, she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and made to Day 22, when she was evicted with Lorenzo Borghese.