Coronavirus: Police and NHS could be asked to drop low priority cases

Boris Johnson unveiled the government's coronavirus battle plan. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The coronavirus outbreak could lead to a fifth of workers being absent, cause the police to drop low-priority cases and force the NHS to delay non-urgent care, according to the Government's battle plan.

The Government has said it is working closely with local authorities to help them deal with a potential increase in deaths in a way that ensures people are treated with “dignity”.

Addressing the nation, Boris Johnson said keeping the public safe was his Government's overriding priority.

Speaking in Downing Street, alongside Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance the PM said the country remains "extremely well prepared."

He reiterated his message to "wash your hands with soap and hot water for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice."

Mr Johnson said the vast majority of the public would be able to go about their business as normal.

But, England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty warned "probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying", but that the death rate varies according to age group.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is launching the Government's plan in Downing Street, vowing that officials are "ready to take necessary steps" to contain coronavirus and protect the vulnerable.



The strategy includes a "war room" to bring together communications experts and scientists from across Government and the NHS to roll out a public information campaign.



Legislation allowing the Government to use extra powers to help control Covid-19 is expected to go through Parliament by the end of the month.



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the number of home ventilation kits is being expanded as part of an effort to keep people out of hospitals.



He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "A lot of people, not least because it is mild, will be best off at home than in hospital, so we are expanding the number of home ventilation kits that are available so that can be done.



"The NHS, of course, has a full plan for this and prepares for this even when there isn't an outbreak."



Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast: "It's quite unusual for a Government to publish a plan with things in it we hope we won't have to do."



Asked about the cancellation of mass gatherings such as the London Marathon at the end of April, Mr Hancock said: "It's far too early to be able to tell in that instance.



"What we can say for sure is that, right now, we do not recommend the cancelling of mass events, and schools as well should not be closing unless there is both a positive case and the school has had the advice to close from Public Health England.



"So, right now, as long as you wash your hands more often, that is the number one thing you can do to keep you and the country safe.



"And capture a sneeze or a cough if you have one and then follow the public health advice if you've travelled from one of the affected areas.



"Right now, that is what people should be doing and otherwise going about their normal daily life because we want to minimise the level of disruption, subject to doing the things we need to do to keep people safe."



Mr Hancock said it is a "reality of this disease" that there are actions the "Government does not normally take and that we don't want to take, that may be necessary to keep people safe".



He said he understood why people may not want to shake hands, but added: "The scientific advice is that the impact of shaking hands is negligible and what really matters is that you wash your hands more often."

