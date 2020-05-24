Coronavirus press briefing: What time is Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking today?

24 May 2020, 16:23

Boris Johnson will lead the press briefing amid calls for Dominic Cummings to quit
Boris Johnson will lead the press briefing amid calls for Dominic Cummings to quit. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing today amid calls for his senior adviser Dominic Cummings to resign.

The UK leader has been drafted in to lead the press conference at the last minute amid calls for Mr Cummings to be sacked.

What time will Boris Johnson be speaking?

Downing Street announced the Prime Minister will be chairing the press conference, which has been moved from 4pm, the usual weekend time, to 5pm.

It comes amid calls for his most senior aide, Dominic Cummings, to either resign or be sacked following allegations that he broke lockdown rules to make multiple trips to Durham from his London home.

Will Boris Johnson say Mr Cummings is sacked?

It is not currently clear whether the Prime Minister will be announcing the dismissal of his senior aide, however reports are emerging that Mr Johnson will not be announcing an inquiry into the matter.

Senior political commentators are saying he is more likely to stick to the government line and defend Mr Cummings.

This story is being updated...

