Breaking News

Coronavirus vaccines now being offered to people aged 42 and over

27 April 2021, 09:07 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 10:44

People aged 42 and over can now book their coronavirus jab in England
People aged 42 and over can now book their coronavirus jab in England. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The NHS coronavirus vaccine booking system has opened to healthy people aged 42 and over.

People in England in this category, or who turn 42 before July 1, can now arrange their vaccine appointment through the national booking website.

It is the second time in two days the booking system has been extended.

READ MORE: PM 'said he would rather let Covid rip' than impose second lockdown, report claims

READ MORE: All lockdown fines should be reviewed as they are 'muddled and unfair', MPs say

The system opened to those aged 44 and over on Monday.

There have been supply constraints throughout April, with second vaccines for those at highest risk of Covid-19 being prioritised.

But even amid supply issues, the NHS was able to extend the rollout of the vaccine programme to its second phase, healthy adults under the age of 50.

The first of this group to be offered the jab was those age 45-49.

Within a week of the booking system opening, two thirds of this group had received their first vaccine.

Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said: "Just two weeks after rolling out the vaccine to those aged 45 and over, we are now ready to invite those aged 42 and 43, as the largest vaccination programme in NHS history continues at speed.

"The rapid rollout of the NHS vaccination programme, the swiftest in Europe, hasn't happened by accident, it is down to months of careful planning and sheer hard work by nurses, doctors and countless other staff supported by our volunteers.

"If you receive a text inviting you to book in for your jab, please follow the instructions provided, it is simple, effective and provides vital protection against the coronavirus."

It comes after the Prime Minister warned the UK would probably be hit with another wave of Covid-19.

But Boris Johnson said coronavirus jabs would provide "pretty robust fortifications" should there be another spike in infections going forward.

During a visit to Wrexham on Monday, he urged the public to take up the vaccine when offered it.

It comes as he denied saying he was prepared to let "bodies pile high" rather than order another lockdown, amid a bitter briefing war that has hit Downing Street.

On Monday a new campaign, called "every vaccination gives us hope", was launched and includes a TV advert which will showcase the health workers and volunteers involved in the vaccination rollout across the UK.

The campaign will predominantly be aimed at people under the age of 50 who will be offered their first dose, as well as the over-50s who are booked in for their second dose, to encourage vaccine uptake.

Government data up to April 25 shows that of the 46,650,008 jabs have been given in the UK so far, with 12,897,123 second doses.

As well as the clinically vulnerable, healthy adults aged 35 and over in Northern Ireland have been invited to book their vaccine appointment.

In Scotland, preparations are ongoing to extend the vaccine rollout to healthy adults in their 40s.

People aged 30 and over are being called for their appointments across Wales.

Meanwhile medical supplies from the UK have arrived in India, which is facing a significant wave of infections, with some healthcare facilities in the country buckling under the strain.

The first of nine plane-loads of life-saving kit, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, arrived in New Delhi early on Tuesday.

The move follows discussions with India's government following a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases which has overwhelmed the country's health services.

Further consignments are due to be dispatched later this week.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A video posted on Snapchat shows a group tackling the Crawley College gunman to the ground

Moment 'teacher tackles Crawley College gun suspect to ground'
A health care worker receives a vaccine at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP)

Safety concerns leave some Africans hesitant to get vaccines

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule appears to narrowly avoid being struck by debris

Moment debris narrowly misses SpaceX craft as it nears ISS

People walk and skateboard on a beach path as evening winds kick up sand in Long Beach, California (Ashley Landis/AP)

Threshold reached for recall vote against governor of California
Family members of a Covid-19 victim perform the last rites at a crematorium in Jammu

India records 320,000 new cases as foreign help arrives

Vital medical supplies from the UK landed in India on Tuesday

Covid-19: Vital medical supplies from UK reach India but doctors brace for worse to come

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenged the Work and Pensions Secretary

'Would you spend £5,900 on an armchair?' - Nick Ferrari grills Government Minister
The comments come after a series of accusations against the PM

'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider
'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'

'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'
NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC

NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC
'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support
The caller spoke to James after the protests

Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London