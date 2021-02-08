Exclusive

Covid-19 'isn't interested in your immigration status', Health Minister tells LBC

8 February 2021, 08:45

By Maddie Goodfellow

Health Minister Ed Argar has confirmed that there will be an amnesty on vaccinations for immigrants, telling LBC that Covid-19 "isn't interested in your immigration status".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, the minister was asked whether there will be an amnesty for illegal immigrants in order for them to receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

He told Nick: "So what we're saying here is first of all no one will get their vaccination out of turn, as it were, we will still follow the scientific advice and everything else.

"But what we've said throughout with this disease is that it isn't interested in looking for victims, it's not worried about their immigration status or anything else.

"So we have said, absolutely right, that those people will be entitled to the vaccine at the right time."

Ed Argar spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC
Ed Argar spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC. Picture: LBC

His comments come after the Daily Mail revealed plans for illegal immigrants to be granted amnesty to come forward for Covid jabs.

The unprecedented move from the government is thought to be aimed at helping Britain to reach herd immunity in shorter time.

Mr Argar continued: "Just as we've said that people who need to have a Covid test or treatment for Covid, we are not going to chase up their immigration status.

"The key here is that we want to tackle this disease, we want to keep people safe and we want to tackle it across society."

The move will mean only that the Home Office will not take any action against immigrants if they register with a GP to receive the jab.

The most recent prediction for the number of people living in the UK with "irregular status" is 1.3 million.

All illegal migrants will be guaranteed they will suffer no repercussions for coming forward and getting the vaccine, including those who entered Britain clandestinely, such as on boats crossing the Channel or in the back of lorries.

NHS trusts have been told there are to be 'no immigration status checks' on patients who come forward for vaccination.

