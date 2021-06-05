Covid-19 restrictions ease for millions of people in Scotland

5 June 2021, 07:55

Glasgow has dropped to Level 2 of Scotland's coronavirus measures
Glasgow has dropped to Level 2 of Scotland's coronavirus measures. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Several areas have moved from level two to one of Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, with people now able to enjoy pints indoors in Glasgow for the first time since October.

However it was announced earlier this week that a planned relaxation of rules across much of Scotland's central belt has been delayed due to rising case numbers.

The city of Glasgow has dropped to Level 2 of Scotland's coronavirus measures, joining 13 other council areas in remaining in Level 2 for another few weeks.

READ MORE: Second Covid-19 jabs ‘to be sped up for over 40s’

These are Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

Glaswegians will be able to drink alcohol indoors, meet in private residences, and hug loved ones from the weekend for the first time in months.

When announcing the move on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted while the Level 2 restrictions were "still tough" she also insisted it was "not lockdown".

She added: "We can go into each other's homes, we can see hospitality open, stay open indoors, so there are significant steps there."

People can meet in homes in groups of no more than six, from a maximum of three households and can also travel from outside their local authority area to other parts of the country.

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can reopen for drinking indoors while a number of venues will be allowed to reopen and outdoor adult contact sports can start again.

However 15 council areas moved to Level 1 restrictions from midnight on Saturday: Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

Under these restrictions, eight people from three households can meet inside public spaces while, outdoors, the limit has increased to 12 people from 12 households.

It also means 100 people - rather than 50 - can attend weddings and funerals.

Soft play centres and funfairs can also reopen while pubs can open slightly later indoors.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles council areas will move to Level 0, allowing larger groups to meet in a private residence and adult contact sport to return.

Pubs and other hospitality venues can shut under their local licensing laws, rather than abiding to a national curfew.

The maximum attendance at weddings and funerals will be 200 - rather than 100 at Level 1 and 50 at Level 2.

People can meet indoors in groups of up to four households.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman leads a blind man to a doctor

Famine imminent in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region – UN

Green Hill Pond

Police officer drowns in bid to save tragic teenager

There has been a jump in people overcoming vaccine hesitancy

Covid vaccine confidence grows with more coming forward for jabs in England
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader calls for meeting to review battered economy
Vladimir Putin

Putin sets tough tone ahead of summit with Biden

A queue forms outside a COVID-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas' Hospital in London

Second Covid-19 jabs ‘to be sped up for over 40s’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Margaret Hodge tells LBC why she reported Unite to the police

Margaret Hodge on why she reported Unite union over ‘plot to oust anti-Corbyn MPs’
Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

Longtime Tory voter abandons party over Covid travel restrictions
Covid crisis: 'My business has been totally destroyed over the last 17 months'

Furious caller hits out at 'hapless' Govt as his business is 'destroyed'
'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford

'UK Government continues to steal power and money from Wales', says Mark Drakeford
Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'

Nick Ferrari questions minister: 'Why don't you just tell people don't go on holiday?'
Sir Mike Rake said the switch was unhelpful for the sector and the wider economy

Former EasyJet chair reacts to 'enormous costs' as Portugal is amber listed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London