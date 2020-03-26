Watch LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak's coronavirus press conference

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package for the self-employed in today's daily coronavirus press briefing - you can watch it here once the conference begins.

Watch Live: Chancellor Rishi Sunak hosts the daily coronavirus press conference. He is expected to announce financial help for the self-employed.#CoronavirusLockdownUKhttps://t.co/wkolbMHDBI — LBC (@LBC) March 26, 2020

In his speech, the chancellor is expected to address issues surrounding the self-employed, many of whom are still unsure about the support they will receive if they decide against going to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sunak had previously promised to cover 80 per cent of the salaries of Brits who are in employment but, as it stands, the self-employed can only claim Universal Credit - which he raised to £94.25 a week - if they need to abandon work.

With self-employed workers often earning more than the allowance under Universal Credit, many people feel their hands are tied and they must continue to work, even if it puts their lives or the lives of others at risk.

Watch the updates live above within the next hour.