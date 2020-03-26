Watch LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak's coronavirus press conference

26 March 2020, 17:12 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 17:16

Watch LIVE: The Chancellor's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package for the self-employed in today's daily coronavirus press briefing - you can watch it here once the conference begins.

In his speech, the chancellor is expected to address issues surrounding the self-employed, many of whom are still unsure about the support they will receive if they decide against going to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sunak had previously promised to cover 80 per cent of the salaries of Brits who are in employment but, as it stands, the self-employed can only claim Universal Credit - which he raised to £94.25 a week - if they need to abandon work.

With self-employed workers often earning more than the allowance under Universal Credit, many people feel their hands are tied and they must continue to work, even if it puts their lives or the lives of others at risk.

Watch the updates live above within the next hour.

