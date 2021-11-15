How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it

15 November 2021, 08:07

By Charlotte Lynch

Criminal gangs have been making millions from within prison cells - able to sell heroin and spice on the outside world using mobile phones no bigger than a domino piece.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They’ve been getting away with it easily, leaving our emergency services to pick up the pieces.

LBC discovered that dealers have been profiting from the exploitation of the prison remand system. They’ve been paying convicts released on license as much as £1,000 a pop to commit a crime and get sent back to jail, so they can smuggle drugs, weapons and miniature mobile phones back inside with them.

That’s because prison officers aren’t allowed to look inside of inmates' bodies, so they’re able to swallow or secrete deadly substances that go undetected. They then wreak havoc inside of jails, with some inmates overdosing, leaving officers with no choice but to call out ambulances that could be used elsewhere.

Figures obtained by LBC show at least 12,500 ambulances and paramedic cars were sent to prisons in England in 2019 and 2020. More than 200 of those were because of an overdose or a stabbing.

Read more: Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

Most recent data shows that every ambulance call-out, which resulted in a patient being taken to hospital, cost NHS England £292 in 2019/20.

The Prison Officers Association had been asking the government for X-ray body scanners to detect illegal contraband, and they have now been installed in every closed men’s jail in England and Wales.

In just over a year, they have stopped more than 10,000 attempts to smuggle in dangerous and life-threatening substances.

The scanners are so effective in disrupting organised crime gangs (OCGs) that a bounty has been placed on them by dealers, who governors believe will pay £10,000 to anybody who can damage the machine enough to take it out of action.

LBC was granted access to HMP Lincoln to see one of the scanners in action. Already, hundreds of inmates there have been caught trying to get drugs, tobacco, and other illegal items in to the prison.

Read more: Three arrested in terror probe after fatal taxi explosion at Liverpool hospital

Our reporter Charlotte Lynch was also shown a tiny mobile phone the size of a typical index finger, which drug dealers can use to operate a criminal enterprise from within their cell, and intimidate witnesses in trails on the outside world.

Paul Cawkwell, Prison Group Director for the East Midlands, showed Charlotte a doggy bag which contained the drug spice - the size of a two pound coin. It had been found on a prisoner using the scanner. He described it as a "cancer" within jails.

He said: "It’s an extreme high, in some cases it causes hallucinations. In some cases it will cause extreme behaviour, people to pass out and require hospitalisation, and it can cause death.

"That will go a long way. It trades at a very high price. Whilst it looks small - the impact it will have is grossly disproportionate."

In January, more than one in 10 inmates who were scanned were found to have illegal contraband on them. Last month, it was down to 1 per cent.

Mr Cawkwell said it shows: "You can’t beat this technology. Don’t try and evade it - if you’re confronted with it you will lose."

Prisons Minister Victoria Atkins said: "What happens in prison can have many repercussions beyond the walls. I’d much rather ambulances were going to members of the public and my constituents, rather than having to come to HMP Lincoln because somebody swallowed a condom full of heroin or a Class A drug.

"It’s much better that we detect this as soon as they come in to the prison, because that helps to protect the public beyond the prison walls."

When asked if the Ministry of Justice had acted too late, Ms Atkins said: "This is part of an ongoing programme of investment - this has been rolled out across all male prisons in the country and we are investing in enhanced gate security in 42 of our highest risk areas. We will continue to rebut whatever the criminals throw at us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

Ali Abucar Ali was stabbed to death in Brentford.

Tributes paid to 'hero' stabbed to death in Brentford as more than £60k raised

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

There is still a significant police presence

Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion

Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa

Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre

The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest

A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings

Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies

Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics

Latest News

See more Latest News

COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks
Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal
Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show
Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days
A man was killed in the stabbing

'This is England': Man killed and pensioner seriously injured after Brentford stabbings
The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine
Douglas Ross has come under fire for outside earnings

'Sleaze' accusations grow as Scottish Tory leader fails to declare £28k from extra jobs
Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'
Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack

Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack
Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police