Police rush to Liverpool hospital 'and bomb disposal unit deployed after car catches fire'
14 November 2021, 14:13 | Updated: 14 November 2021, 15:03
Emergency services have rushed to a hospital in Liverpool after a number of loud bangs were reported and a car was pictured on fire.
Footage shows smoke billowing outside a building and a series of bangs but it is unclear what the source of the noise is.
Merseyside Police did not confirm those details, reported in the Liverpool Echo, but said: "We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
"A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation."
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Reports said a bomb disposal unit was at the scene.
Liverpool City Council urged people to stay away.
"Please avoid the area around the #Liverpool Women's Hospital following an earlier incident," the authority tweeted.
"Emergency services remain at the scene."
