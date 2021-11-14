Breaking News

Police rush to Liverpool hospital 'and bomb disposal unit deployed after car catches fire'

Liverpool Women's Hospital has been cordoned off after an "incident". Picture: Google

By Will Taylor

Emergency services have rushed to a hospital in Liverpool after a number of loud bangs were reported and a car was pictured on fire.

Footage shows smoke billowing outside a building and a series of bangs but it is unclear what the source of the noise is.

Merseyside Police did not confirm those details, reported in the Liverpool Echo, but said: "We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

"A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation."

#News | Please avoid the area around the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital following an earlier incident.



Emergency services remain at the scene.



We’ll share more details from @MerseyPolice as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ww1i2qd5V0 — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) November 14, 2021

Reports said a bomb disposal unit was at the scene.

Liverpool City Council urged people to stay away.

"Please avoid the area around the #Liverpool Women's Hospital following an earlier incident," the authority tweeted.

"Emergency services remain at the scene."

Updates to follow