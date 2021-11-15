CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

15 November 2021, 10:51 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 11:16

By Daisy Stephens

The moment a taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV footage, the vehicle can be seen pulling up at the entrance of the hospital just before 11am.

The taxi then explodes as it comes to a halt, emitting a plume of smoke.

Seconds later, onlookers rush towards it and once the smoke clears the driver's door is seen to be open.

Black smoke continues to pour from the vehicle before flames become visible, beginning small but quickly engulfing the taxi.

Read more: Three arrested and cordons still in place after Liverpool hospital explosion

Read more: Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames
The car exploded and quickly went up in flames. Picture: LBC

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blast, which happened moments before the country united for Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The passenger in the taxi was killed and the driver was injured.

Three men were arrested by counter-terror police and detained under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident.

There was a heavy police presence on a nearby residential street
There was a heavy police presence on a nearby residential street. Picture: Alamy

A heavy police presence remained in place at the hospital on Monday morning.

Officers were stopping cars for checks as they entered the car park.

North of the hospital, a cordon remained in place on a street the officers evacuated residents from yesterday.

Read more: PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

"A large cordon is in place on Rutland Avenue in Liverpool and a small number of addresses have been evacuated as a precaution," said a spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police, which is providing updates from Counter Terrorism Police North West.

Overnight, a fire crew and a number of police vans were outside a property on the street near Sefton Park.

Officers wearing vests marked 'Negotiator' were seen going into the house.

