Police launch 'kidnap' investigation after teen Alex Batty returned home to the UK six years after he went missing

22 December 2023, 13:27 | Updated: 22 December 2023, 13:59

A kidnap investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance has been launched
A kidnap investigation into Alex Batty's disappearance has been launched. Picture: Handout

By Will Taylor

Police have begun a criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of Alex Batty, who vanished for six years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British boy disappeared while on holiday with his family in Spain in 2017.

But he re-emerged in the Pyrenees in southern France and has returned to the UK to be with his grandmother.

Police have now interviewed the 17-year-old, and a criminal probe has been launched.

Alex disappeared aged 11 while with mother Melanie - who uses the name Rose and his grandfather, David, six years ago.

They are believed to have moved around until ending up in southern France, where Alex - under the pseudonym Zach - eventually decided to leave her.

He had grown weary of having no friends and social life.

Alex told The Sun that the final straw came after he had an argument with his mother.

She was thought to be trying to pursue a "spiritual" way of life and distrusted the government and vaccines, remarking how people were "becoming a slave to the system".

Read more: Alex Batty reveals heartbreaking final note to mother Melanie after he leaves her in France

Alex Batty has re-emerged after six years
Alex Batty has re-emerged after six years. Picture: Handout

He left a note, which said: "Hey, Mom. I want you to know I love you very much. I'm very thankful for the life that you provided for me over the past few years.

"Don't worry about yourself. I'm sure you won't get found. Don't worry about me either. You know I can look after myself. I love you very much. Don't be angry with me. Love Alex."

The teenager "grew tired" of working alongside his grandad in exchange for food and rent, so he decided to make a break for it and left the community.

He left and managed to get a lift with Fabien, who took him to Toulouse and allowed him to contact his grandmother, Susan Caruana.

Alex has now admitted he made up part of his story, having originally told Fabien he walked over the Pyrenees for four days.

He claimed he made that up so his mother would not be tracked down.

Read more: Alex Batty reveals he made up four day mountain trek to throw police off the scent of his mother and grandfather

Alex's mother Melanie has vanished
Alex's mother Melanie has vanished. Picture: Alamy

Instead, he had left the town of Quillan, returned in the evening to avoid detection from his mother, then hitched a ride.

Having now spoken publicly, Alex revealed he plans to study computer science, cyber security or blockchain development.

"I'm going to be very busy studying and catching up on things," he said.

Melanie is said to have a network of friends who could help the mother, who appears to be suspicious of the state, from being detected.

Alex believes she was going to head to Finland for the Northern Lights.

His grandfather, who he says he adores, is also still alive, despite previous speculation he may have died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two more women were lightly injured in the incident

Shocking moment Christmas tree topples over and crushes woman, 63, to death at festive market

Hamburg flooding

Two dead and transport disrupted as storm brings high winds to northern Europe

Czech shooting vigil

Czechs mourn victims of worst mass shooting in country’s history

The man taking down the Banksy artwork

Banksy anti-war artwork 'stolen from south London street' just hours after being confirmed as genuine

A body has been found in the search for Clare Marshall

Police searching for missing Clare Marshall find body in River Tay in Perth

Further travel delays are expected this Christmas weekend.

Don’t drive until 6pm, motorists warned as millions join Christmas getaway and train services disrupted

Spain Christmas Lottery

88008 is the magic number for Spain’s El Gordo lottery

David Kozak killed 14 people

Prague bodycam footage shows armed police storm building to take down shooter who gunned down 14

Israel Palestinians Gaza Destruction

Gaza health officials say 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'

Regulated rail fares are set to rise by 4.9%.

More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 5% next year

Tesla megafactory

Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak found with 'piles of ammunition' in his sniper's nest after police stormed university

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak 'linked to murder of baby and father' days before Prague massacre that killed 14

File photo of an XL Bully

Owner of XL Bully who mauled him while he was having sex to appeal ruling that dog should be put down

Stormy weather

Transport disrupted and woman killed by falling tree as storms sweep Europe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tube strikes have been announced for the new year.

Travel mayhem for Londoners in new year as Underground staff announce strike dates in walkout over pay
Czech mourners

Gunman’s motives investigated after mass shooting in Czech capital

El Gordo

Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery ‘El Gordo’ starts dishing out prizes

Alex Batty said he didn't walk through the Pyrenees

Alex Batty reveals he made up four day mountain trek to throw police off the scent of his mother and grandfather
The scene on Thursday

Mother charged with murder of her son, 4, who was stabbed to death in east London, as child named
Border Force Chief Phil Douglas with Home Secretary James Cleverly

Migrants applying for asylum are going home for Christmas, Border Force chief reveals

The deadline for Sir Captain Tom Moore's daughter to appeal a demolition order has passed.

Deadline for Captain Tom Moore’s family to appeal demolition order on spa complex at £1.2m home passes
Alex Batty has revealed his heartbreaking final note

Alex Batty reveals heartbreaking final note to mother Melanie after he leaves her in France
James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to say whether migrant flights to Rwanda will take off before the next general election

Talks with airlines to take migrants to Rwanda have not started, James Cleverly admits

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant who says he made her feel like 'piece of trash'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit