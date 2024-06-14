Crocodile that terrorised village and 'lunged' at children is killed and cooked for traditional feast

14 June 2024, 16:42

Crocodile caught in van by authorities.
The croc was caught by authorities and cooked up for a large feast (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

By Alex Croft

A crocodile known for “lunging” at children has been shot by police and eaten by a local aboriginal community in Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The “problem” croc resided in the River Baines in Bulla, a Northern Territory town, after it moved in following flooding in the area earlier that year. 

But after its arrival it had posed a danger to residents and other animals, “stalking and lunging” at children and adults who passed near the water.

Police said the decision was made to shoot the reptile after discussions were held with local residents, who wanted reassurance that it would not “continue to pose a significant risk to the community”. 

The croc had even killed some of the dogs who lived in the community, police added.

After the animal was neutralised it was taken to a local aboriginal community to be prepared for a “traditional” feast, which included crocodile tail soup and pieces cooked on a barbecue.

Crocodile capture in van
The 3.63 metre beast posed a "significant risk to community safety" (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

Read more: Horrifying footage shows bloated 14ft alligator that dragged homeless mother into canal and ate her

Read more: Junior Apprentice star's online store stops selling knives after they were used for multiple murders

Other croc fillets were wrapped up in banana leaves before being cooked underground, remote sergeant Andrew McBride told ABC News, adding that it left “a few full bellies” in the village.

With crocodiles now “popping up where they’ve never been seen before”, Sergeant McBride explained that the risk of crocodile attacks in the area had grown.

“The amount of water's just pushed them into random places,” he said. 

Authorities hauling crocodile into van
The "traditional feast" included a delicious crocodile tail soup (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

“This is obviously one of those crocodiles that's gone for a bit of a swim and a walk and popped up very close to residents.”

Commander Kylie Anderson said that they pose a “significant risk to community safety”, adding: “Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Parks and Wildlife, our remote police staff and local residents, we were able to safely remove the large saltie and maintain the safety of the community. 

“There's never a dull moment in remote policing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Jones speaking to the media after arriving at court in Houston, Texas, for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge on Friday

Judge rules Alex Jones’ assets to be sold to help pay Sandy Hook debt

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro.

Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro released under investigation

An Israeli flag flutters next to a fire burning in an area near the border with Lebanon, northern Israel

Hezbollah warns its intensified attacks show Israel all-out war would be costly

Chamchuri with her newborn elephant twins in Ayutthaya province, Thailand

Rare twin elephants in Thailand receive monks’ blessings

Breaking
LBC BREAKING

Thousands of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salads recalled over possible E. coli contamination

Mason Reynolds has been jailed for eight years.

Teenage neo-Nazi who planned attack on synagogue jailed for eight years

Exclusive
Penny Mordaunt

Cuts to government spending are the only way to grow economy, Penny Mordaunt reveals in leaked recording

Cambodian officers burn drugs inside a brick kiln during a drug destruction ceremony

Cambodia burns £55m of seized illegal drugs

Retired army general Paul Nakasone in army uniform

OpenAI appoints former top US cyberwarrior and ex-army general to its board

Chinese journalist Huang Xueqin standing in front of a green wall and holding up a #MeToo sign in Singapore in 2017

Chinese journalist who promoted #MeToo jailed

Vladimir Putin

Putin pledges ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv withdraws troops and drops Nato bid

Rishi Sunak meets the Pope

Francis becomes first Pope to address G7

Adam Elias and the model of a knife used in Omar Khan murder

Junior Apprentice star's online store stops selling knives after they were used for multiple murders

Aimee Betro who has broken her silence following botched murder-for-hire court case

On the run American 'hitwoman' breaks silence following botched UK murder-for-hire assassination plot

Perry Lathwood has been fined £1,500.

Met police officer fined £1,500 for grabbing mother in wrongful arrest over bus fare

Cabaret emerged as the most expensive musical production

West End theatre tickets surge with top seats reaching £300 for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Rock and Conan O'Brien at the Vatican

100 comedians walk into the Vatican…

Scene outside the mortuary from above

Rising violence causes mortuary to overflow in Ecuadorian city

Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s highest court lifts immunity of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum

Aimee Betro is accused of an attempted murder-for-hire in Birmingham

Mother of 'hit woman in hijab' issues stark warning to police as international manhunt continues
Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand

Ramaphosa set for re-election after second-biggest party pledges backing

Singapore's goalkeeper makes a save

Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

Five Scotland fans were injured after their car was involved in a head-on collision in Germany

Five Scotland fans injured in horror crash after 'forgetting Germany drives on right'

Putin has set out his demands for a ceasefire with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin promises Ukraine ceasefire on two conditions as he issues fresh warning to the West
More than a dozen employees were fired following claims about 'simulated' activity, according to reports.

‘Mouse jiggling’ employees sacked from major US bank after using tech to make it seem like they were working
Friends Matthew Steward and Cory Dove died in Turkey

Two British friends killed in quad bike horror crash in Turkey after smashing into 'hotel bus' on family holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit