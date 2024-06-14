Crocodile that terrorised village and 'lunged' at children is killed and cooked for traditional feast

The croc was caught by authorities and cooked up for a large feast (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

By Alex Croft

A crocodile known for “lunging” at children has been shot by police and eaten by a local aboriginal community in Australia.

The “problem” croc resided in the River Baines in Bulla, a Northern Territory town, after it moved in following flooding in the area earlier that year.

But after its arrival it had posed a danger to residents and other animals, “stalking and lunging” at children and adults who passed near the water.

Police said the decision was made to shoot the reptile after discussions were held with local residents, who wanted reassurance that it would not “continue to pose a significant risk to the community”.

The croc had even killed some of the dogs who lived in the community, police added.

After the animal was neutralised it was taken to a local aboriginal community to be prepared for a “traditional” feast, which included crocodile tail soup and pieces cooked on a barbecue.

The 3.63 metre beast posed a "significant risk to community safety" (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

Other croc fillets were wrapped up in banana leaves before being cooked underground, remote sergeant Andrew McBride told ABC News, adding that it left “a few full bellies” in the village.

With crocodiles now “popping up where they’ve never been seen before”, Sergeant McBride explained that the risk of crocodile attacks in the area had grown.

“The amount of water's just pushed them into random places,” he said.

The "traditional feast" included a delicious crocodile tail soup (Credit: Northern Territory Police). Picture: Northern Territory Police

“This is obviously one of those crocodiles that's gone for a bit of a swim and a walk and popped up very close to residents.”

Commander Kylie Anderson said that they pose a “significant risk to community safety”, adding: “Thanks to the seamless collaboration between Parks and Wildlife, our remote police staff and local residents, we were able to safely remove the large saltie and maintain the safety of the community.

“There's never a dull moment in remote policing.”