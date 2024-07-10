Dallas star Pat Colbert dies aged 77

Pat Colbert. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dallas star Pat Colbert, who played Dora Mae in the show, has died aged 77.

The actress was also known for starring alongside Lee Majors in action series The Fall Guy and in American soap Capitol.

She died at home in Compton, LA, on June 23, her sister confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Colbert had previously suffered three strokes over a ten-year period.

In her career, which spanned 40 years, she also starred in the film Leonard Part 6 with Bill Cosby and TV shows including Sisters and True Colors.

Her latest film was If Not for His Grace in 2015.

Colbert was born on January 16, 1947, and raised in a house built by her father. Her mother worked in foster care.

She attended junior college before going on to launch her career in acting and modelling.

A funeral is set to be held for the star in LA on July 20.

She is survived by her brother Aaron, sisters Johnetta and Tami, and her son, Michael.