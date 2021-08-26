Dancing TikTok paramedics spark online backlash for video in ambulance

26 August 2021, 07:00 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 07:03

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A pair of female paramedics have been criticised online after posting a video of themselves dancing in the back of an ambulance.

Rhianna Higgins, 25, and her colleague wear full uniform as they dance to a remix of Justin Bieber's "Baby" in a video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

But not everyone was impressed with the paramedics' use of their time.

The pair work for Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) and even though the caption read "little boogie on break" - people were still furious, The Sun reported.

Rhianna, 25, who lives in Doncaster, South Yorks, uploaded the footage to her TikTok along with several others in what appears to be ambulance buildings.

Rhianna captioned the video “Little boogie on break” before adding hashtags including #999 #crew #emergency. It has received 250,000 views.

After one commenter on her latest TikTok post claimed to have reported the footage to the NHS, Rhianna hit back, replying: "Why feel the need to comment and report hun, if you're not keen just keep scrolling."

Another comment read: "Wow how do you find time with everyone dying from the world’s most deadly disease running rampant?"

Neither women have come out to address the backlash since the video was released 10 days ago - but not everyone was as angry about the clips.

The pair faced criticism for their online antics
The pair faced criticism for their online antics. Picture: TikTok

YAS responds to around 700,000 emergency calls per year and transports around one million patients.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are aware of the video which was filmed during a rest break and we are taking the opportunity to remind colleagues about acting professionally at all times when representing the Trust.

"We remain very proud of the amazing job our staff do to care for patients, often in challenging circumstances.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheep form the shape of a heart in a field in Guyra, northern New South Wales, Australia

Australian farmer mourns beloved aunt by arranging sheep in shape of a heart
A Marine walks with a family during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan

European nations issue stark warnings as Kabul evacuation deadline looms
Thousands of Afghans have fled to the country's borders in recent days as they flee Taliban rule.

Chaos at Pakistan-Afghanistan border as Afghans rush to to flee Taliban
A Boeing 707 aircraft has been converted to a cafe, in Wadi Al-Badhan, just outside the West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian twins open cafe in converted plane in West Bank

Armed forces minister James Heappey said an attack could come this morning

Minister warns of possible Isis-K attack at Kabul airport within 'hours'
Nomura warned the judge that he would regret his decision.

Japanese Yakuza crime boss delivers chilling threat to judge after being sentenced to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'
The former national security adviser was speaking to LBC

Taliban is 'trying to act a little bit differently', ex National Security Adviser says
Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'

Simon Calder: UK's stringent travel rules are 'frankly a joke'
Nick Ferrari asked the Foreign Secretary three times

'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times
Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

'We won't stop the boats unless we start returning refugees'

Ex-Border Force chief: We can't stop the boats unless we start returning some of them

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London