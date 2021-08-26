Dancing TikTok paramedics spark online backlash for video in ambulance

By EJ Ward

A pair of female paramedics have been criticised online after posting a video of themselves dancing in the back of an ambulance.

Rhianna Higgins, 25, and her colleague wear full uniform as they dance to a remix of Justin Bieber's "Baby" in a video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

But not everyone was impressed with the paramedics' use of their time.

The pair work for Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) and even though the caption read "little boogie on break" - people were still furious, The Sun reported.

Rhianna, 25, who lives in Doncaster, South Yorks, uploaded the footage to her TikTok along with several others in what appears to be ambulance buildings.

Rhianna captioned the video “Little boogie on break” before adding hashtags including #999 #crew #emergency. It has received 250,000 views.

After one commenter on her latest TikTok post claimed to have reported the footage to the NHS, Rhianna hit back, replying: "Why feel the need to comment and report hun, if you're not keen just keep scrolling."

Another comment read: "Wow how do you find time with everyone dying from the world’s most deadly disease running rampant?"

Neither women have come out to address the backlash since the video was released 10 days ago - but not everyone was as angry about the clips.

The pair faced criticism for their online antics. Picture: TikTok

YAS responds to around 700,000 emergency calls per year and transports around one million patients.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are aware of the video which was filmed during a rest break and we are taking the opportunity to remind colleagues about acting professionally at all times when representing the Trust.

"We remain very proud of the amazing job our staff do to care for patients, often in challenging circumstances.”