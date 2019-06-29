David Gauke Survives Constituency No Confidence Vote

Justice Secretary David Gauke. Picture: Getty

Justice Secretary David Gauke has survived a no-confidence vote by his local Conservative Association.

The prominent opponent of a no-deal Brexit has been the subject of a de-selection campaign by pro-Brexit groups.

But the Justice Secretary has survived a vote of no-confidence with 123 votes to 61, saying he was "very pleased to have got it out of the way".

Mr Gauke said: "I was always pretty confident I was going to win but you never quite know who is going to turn up on the night, so i'm very pleased to have won and won pretty comfortably".

Mr Gauke said he would not serve in the Cabinet if Boris Johnson was made Prime Minister because of the leadership frontrunner's stance on Brexit and leaving the EU at the end of October 'come what may'.

"If he is going to maintain a position that leaving on 31st October is sacrosanct then I think the reality is that is leaving with no deal," Mr Gauke said.

"I think the chances of getting a deal done and the legislation through by 31st October is approximately zero".

Pro Remain MPs Dominic Grieve and Philip Lee lost no-confidence votes in their constituencies and others are expected to face similar motions.