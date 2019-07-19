David Lammy: When I Was Stop And Searched Aged 12 I Wet Myself

19 July 2019, 12:56

Recounting his personal experiences of stop and search when he was aged 12, David Lammy said he was walking along a road in Tottenham.

"He stopped me, there were three of them I think at the time. This police officer said I fitted the description of someone that had recently done a mugging.

"He patted me down," The Tottenham MP said the officer was "so aggressive" in the way he searched him.

"He felt me up basically," David said, "in the street, I felt humiliated."

David said he felt like "the whole world" was looking at him.

"I wet myself."

He said he can still feel it, even though it was many years ago. He told LBC listeners that he was fearful.

He even revealed he wasn't sure he fitted the description of the wanted man.

Watch the whole monologue in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Strong earthquakes felt in Athens - people run out into the streets

Donald Trump row: Sajid Javid condemns 'barely-masked racism of nationalism'

Lucy McHugh: Man jailed for life over 'execution-style'Lucy McHugh: Man jailed for life over 'execution-style' murder and rape of schoolgirl

Scarlett Keeling: Man who raped and killed British teen in Goa jailed for 10 years

200th firefighter dies from illness related to 9/11 attacks

The News Explained

Rising temperatures can cause an increase in swarms of flying ants

Flying Ant Day: When Is It And Why Does It Happen?

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?