David Lammy: When I Was Stop And Searched Aged 12 I Wet Myself

Recounting his personal experiences of stop and search when he was aged 12, David Lammy said he was walking along a road in Tottenham.

"He stopped me, there were three of them I think at the time. This police officer said I fitted the description of someone that had recently done a mugging.

"He patted me down," The Tottenham MP said the officer was "so aggressive" in the way he searched him.

"He felt me up basically," David said, "in the street, I felt humiliated."

David said he felt like "the whole world" was looking at him.

"I wet myself."

He said he can still feel it, even though it was many years ago. He told LBC listeners that he was fearful.

He even revealed he wasn't sure he fitted the description of the wanted man.

