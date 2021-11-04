Man who decapitated mum found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Ernest Grusza, 41, was suffering from a rare type of psychotic episode when he butchered Wiesslawa Mierzejeska. Picture: Cambridgeshire police

By Megan Hinton

A man who killed and dismembered his mother has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Ernest Grusza, 41, was suffering with psychosis in February this year when he killed Wiesslawa Mierzejeska with a meat cleaver in St Ives.

During a trail at Cambridge Crown Court, it was revealed that Grusza cut his 59-year-old mother into 11 pieces, wrapped her body parts in clingfilm and put them in a cupboard and a fridge after believing she was the devil.

On the morning of February 22 of this year, Grusza was found covered in blood at a corner shop when a shopkeeper called 999.

When police arrived, Grusza is said to have taken them to the flat where they discovered "what can only be described as an utterly nightmarish scene".

The defendant said he had no memory of the killing but agreed it was unlawful.

During the trial the court heard how Wiesslawa Mierzejeska had previously attempted to have her son sectioned under the Mental Health Act after his mental health deteriorated in January 2021, but was told "there was nothing that could be done".

Writing in her diary in the weeks before her tragic death, Ms Mierzejeska told of concerns about her son, having noticed increasingly odd behaviour.

In the written ruling, Judge Frazer's states: "His behaviour became increasingly strange, and a number of people became very concerned about his mental state.

"His mother attempted to have him sectioned under the Mental Health Act, and sought help for him from a variety of sources, the GP, the police, social services and first response services.

"Tragically, nobody provided the help that she tried to obtain, and she was usually told either to call 111, 999 or that there was nothing that could be done.

"At one point the defendant was taken to hospital and given a brain scan.

"However, and even though he had nowhere to live from February 14 2021, he was released from hospital."

After the killing, the defendant was diagnosed with "bi-polar affective disorder current episode mania with psychosis" believing he was Jesus Christ.

The ruling continues: "One of his most compelling delusions was that his mother was the devil; he was told by God to kill her, and dismember her body, in order to destroy the devil.

"He was convinced she would resurrect if he poured holy water and blood upon her dismembered body parts."

Today, a jury found Grusza not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, the judge will hear from psychiatrists at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday before making a hospital order for the defendant.