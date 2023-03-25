Demonstrator critical and 16 police officers injured as French police clash with reservoir protestors

A protester is in a critical condition and 16 officers have been injured as police clash with thousands of people opposing plans for a new water reservoir in France. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A protester is in a critical condition and 16 officers have been injured as police clash with thousands of people opposing plans for a new water reservoir in France.

Thousands of people gathered at the construction site in Sainte-Soline in the west of the country.

One officer was airlifted from the scene by helicopter.

Two protesters were seriously hurt, with one a critical condition after suffering a head injury, as well as 16 police officers.

Police reportedly fired tear gas to repel some protesters who threw fireworks and other projectiles as they crossed fields to approach the construction area in the rural district.

Television footage showed at least three police cars caught fire.

The demonstrators are opposed to the construction of a a large water reservoir for farm irrigation, and came together in protest despite a ban on gatherings.

Protesters walk in a field during a demonstration against the construction of the reservoir. Picture: Getty

Over 3,000 police were deployed for the demonstration, and the heavy police presence included officers riding quad bikes, and helicopters.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the described the violence displayed against officers as "unspeakable" and "unbearable".

Protesters hold a banner as they head to Sainte-Soline. Picture: Getty

Prefect of the surrounding region Emmanuelle Dubee said around 1,000 radical protesters were expected among the estimated 6,000 demonstrators.

Protestors stand next to French gendarmes' burning cars. Picture: Getty

France saw the worst drought on record last summer, which heightened the debate over water resources.

Supporters of artificial reservoirs say they could provide a solution to future shortages, but critics argue the project favours large farms and wouldn't directly help the local community.

It follows similar protests October that also resulted in injuries.

Saturday's demonstration over the reservoir project comes after widespread protests in France after President Macron forced through a rise in the pension age from 62 to 64.