'Devastated' family of missing hairdresser, 28, pay tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after body found on remote island

By Hannah Levene

A body has been found on a remote Scottish island in the hunt for a missing 28-year-old hairdresser.

Shanahan MacInnes, 28, was last seen around 1.30am on November 22nd in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich on the Isle of Benbecula, in the Outer Hebrides.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

Her family shared on social media that she left her car, purse, phone, car and keys and encouraged locals to lookout for her.

In a statement from the Scotland Police they said it was "extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing".

The body of the missing hairdresser, 28, was found on remote Scottish island. Picture: Handout

A huge search operation began shortly after with over 60 members of the public, police, coastguards and emergency services all looking for MacInnes.

The body of MacInnes was found on Sunday at 1:05pm on Sunday November 24 in Benbecula.

Her family have shared a statement on social media saying they are "absolutely heartbroken and devastated."

They also said: "Shanahan's passing was an extremely tragic accident. It was nobody's fault...

"We are extremely upset... We would appreciate if we could all be left to grieve our beautiful darling Shanahan."

Shanahan's workplace, The Shore Room Hair and Beauty salon, have announced that it will be closing until further notice.

They said: "We appreciate all the love and support we have received at this time."

The death is not being considered as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.