Diane Abbott posts tribute to Stephen Lawrence and slams Met amid anti-Semitism row

Keir Starmer has been urged to fire Diane Abbott after she downplayed anti-Semitism in a letter to the Observer. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren and Chay Quinn

Diane Abbott has posted a tribute to Stephen Lawrence, after the thirtieth anniversary of his murder on Saturday, amid calls for her to be expelled from Labour for downplaying anti-Semitism in a letter to a newspaper yesterday.

Ms Abbott tweeted: "Thirty years since the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence, and the Met police is no better now than it was then #racism".

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack 30 years ago last weekend, with the anniversary being used by activists to highlight the lack of changes that the Met Police has seen since it was slammed for its handling of the case.

The tribute comes a day after the former shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn said Jewish people "undoubtedly experience prejudice", which is "similar to racism" but often used as if they are interchangeable.

She wrote in a letter to the Observer that "many types of white people" - including redheads - can experience this prejudice, but that they are not "all their lives" subjected to racism. "There is surely no way back for her, it’s time to kick her out for good."

The Labour Party leadership moved quickly to suspend Ms Abbott from the Labour Party after the letter, but one shadow minister called for Sir Keir to go further.

Thirty years since the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence, and the Met police is no better now than it was then #racism pic.twitter.com/UhYXpuFumc — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 24, 2023

"There is surely no way back for her, it’s time to kick her out for good," they told the Sun.

A Labour MP added: “It’s time she stood down as an MP for her own sake and to do the party a favour.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "The Labour Party completely condemns these comments which are deeply offensive and wrong.

“The chief whip has suspended the Labour whip from Diane Abbott pending an investigation."

Diane Abbott suspended from Labour after remarks about Jewish people

In the letter, Ms Abbott also wrote: "In pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travellers were not required to sit at the back of the bus.

"In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships."

My statement pic.twitter.com/Wu2h4nNOvN — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 23, 2023

In the face of growing backlash to her comments, Ms Abbott said she wished to "wholly and unreservedly withdraw" her remarks and "disassociate" herself from them".

"The errors arose in an initial draft being sent. But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologise for any anguish caused," the MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington said.

"Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish people have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Travellers and many others.

"Once again, I would like to apologise publicly for the remarks and any distress caused as a result of them."

Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington. Picture: Alamy

Jewish groups criticised Ms Abbott strongly in the aftermath of her comments.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called her apology “entirely unconvincing”.

Labour Against Antisemitism said: "Ms Abbott is either woefully misinformed or deliberately bigoted. Neither should be tolerated."

The Conservatives also lined up to condemn Ms Abbott's comments.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said: "Once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-Semitism.

"Keir Starmer - are you actually going to do anything."

Former health secretary Sajid David wrote: "Appalled by this minimisation of racism against Jews and other groups who may not have a certain skin pigmentation."