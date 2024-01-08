Exclusive

Snow to fall again next week as Brits warned of 'disruptive' blast from the North amid plummeting temperatures

More snow could be on the way next week. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Brits across southern England woke up to snow this morning, including in Kent and London - but there are warnings more is on the way next week.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for snow and ice this week already, with a second one set to come into effect at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather warning, which is set to last all week.

But the cold temperatures will not end there, with John Hammond's Weathertrending predicting more snowfall next week.

Snow in December last year. Picture: Getty

“Compared to what we’ve seen this winter…wet, warm and windy, a marked change in the days ahead," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

“Many people will be glad that it’s drier in many places.”

Mr Hammond continued: “Later on today, we will see flurries of snow developing from the east, spreading westwards across parts of England and Wales.

“There might be a light covering in places, not a huge amount but it’ll look and feel like winter out there, with temperatures barely above freezing."

“Just a quick heads up, as we look towards next week, much colder air could well be heading down from the north, so that’s one to watch.

“I think disruptive snowfall is on the cards as we look into next week."

What does the Met Office say?

Snow covered rooftops in the village of Detling, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Its long-range forecast, which runs from January 12 to 21, reads: "Mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday. Some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry.

"Winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average. Through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north.

"There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time. Through the rest of this period confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west."