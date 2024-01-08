Exclusive

Snow to fall again next week as Brits warned of 'disruptive' blast from the North amid plummeting temperatures

8 January 2024, 12:43

More snow could be on the way next week
More snow could be on the way next week. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits across southern England woke up to snow this morning, including in Kent and London - but there are warnings more is on the way next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for snow and ice this week already, with a second one set to come into effect at 3pm today.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather warning, which is set to last all week.

But the cold temperatures will not end there, with John Hammond's Weathertrending predicting more snowfall next week.

Snow in December last year
Snow in December last year. Picture: Getty

“Compared to what we’ve seen this winter…wet, warm and windy, a marked change in the days ahead," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

“Many people will be glad that it’s drier in many places.”

Read More: Now for the snow: Flood-hit Britain braced as Met Office issues weather warnings for ice and cold

Read More: Brits urged to 'wrap up warm' as Met Office issues snow and ice warning - as hundreds of flood alerts remain in place

Mr Hammond continued: “Later on today, we will see flurries of snow developing from the east, spreading westwards across parts of England and Wales.

“There might be a light covering in places, not a huge amount but it’ll look and feel like winter out there, with temperatures barely above freezing."

“Just a quick heads up, as we look towards next week, much colder air could well be heading down from the north, so that’s one to watch.

“I think disruptive snowfall is on the cards as we look into next week."

What does the Met Office say?

Snow covered rooftops in the village of Detling, Kent
Snow covered rooftops in the village of Detling, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Its long-range forecast, which runs from January 12 to 21, reads: "Mostly cloudy across the UK on Friday and Saturday. Some patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in places, although many areas will probably remain mainly dry.

"Winds will be light with temperatures likely to be a little below average. Through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the following week, it is likely to turn colder as northerly winds begin to develop across of the UK and bring a risk of snow showers, particularly across the north.

"There is also a smaller risk of a period of snow across some southern areas for a time. Through the rest of this period confidence is low, but there is an increased chance of more unsettled conditions spreading from the west."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak Holds PM Connect Event In The North West

Shocking moment Rishi Sunak refuses to endorse Tory candidate girlfriend of shamed ex-MP Peter Bone

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in latest escalation linked to Gaza war

Mr Sunak said he would 'strongly support' the committee if they choose to review Ms Vennell's CBE.

Rishi Sunak would ‘strongly support’ review of former Post Office boss Paula Vennells' CBE over Horizon scandal

Bangladesh newspapers

Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole, 45, 'appeared without wedding ring' before sudden death and was looking for flat

Kim Jong Un and his daughter

No public celebrations as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turns 40

The plane had had three warnings

Plane that suffered fuselage blow-out had warnings days before accident that left passengers terrified by gaping hole

The two sets of twin boys died in the fire.

Mother, 29, accused of killing her four sons, aged 3 and 4, after house fire to stand trial in autumn

Rafah air strike scenes

Palestinians flee central Gaza’s main hospital as fighting draws closer

Funerals

Pakistani Taliban behind bombing that killed six police officers

Antony Blinken

Blinken takes Gaza mission to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Alan Bates has reportedly been given 30 years of upper class flights by Richard Branson

Horizon scandal hero Alan Bates gifted luxury flights and trip to Richard Branson's private island after TV drama

Idris Elba is launching a campaign to reduce knife crime in the UK.

‘I can’t stay silent’: Idris Elba calls for ban on ‘zombie knives’ and machetes in new campaign to end youth knife crime

The Pope

Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy

Ukrainian homes damaged

Civilians killed in Russian missile attacks across Ukraine

There have been calls for Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE

Ministers call for former Post Office boss to lose CBE over Horizon scandal ahead of emergency debate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actress Cindy Morgan died of natural causes, police said

Caddyshack and Tron actress Cindy Morgan dies aged 69

An article about Taylor Swift has prompted backlash.

Taylor Swift's team hits out over 'invasive' article speculating about singer's sexuality

Indian protest

Court restores life sentences for 11 men who raped Muslim woman in 2002 riots

Huge increase in unregulated dog breeding clinics which 'could produce bigger, more muscular' XL bullies

Huge increase in unregulated dog breeding clinics which 'could produce bigger, more muscular' XL bullies
German protest

German farmers block access roads over plan to scrap diesel tax breaks

Flooded farmland

Hundreds evacuate homes after flooding in south-east Australia

Doctors are 'bullied' into 'handing out sicknotes like sweets' insider reveals as PM pledges to crackdown on benefits

Doctors are 'bullied' into 'handing out sicknotes like sweets' insider reveals as PM pledges to crackdown on benefits
A rescue worker

Wave of Russian missile attacks strike areas throughout Ukraine

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

Missing door ‘plug’ found after ‘terrifying’ mid-air blowout on Alaska Airlines flight

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

Singer James Morrison left ‘devastated’ as wife is found dead in Gloucestershire home aged 45

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit