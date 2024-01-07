Breaking News

Heavy snow set to hit UK on Monday as Met Office publishes yellow weather warning and new cold health alerts issued

Snow is due to hit parts of the UK as the Met Office issued an ice warning. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Will Taylor

Heavy snow is forecast for Monday as new yellow weather alerts for ice were issued for swathes of England.

The Met Office alert stretches across London, Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex.

It said a "mix of sleet and snow showers" will move in from 4am on Monday as temperatures plummet to near zero.

The heaviest amount will fall on the North Downs in Sussex.

The Met Office's ice warning lasts between 4am and 10am on Monday. Picture: Met Office

Journeys on Monday morning may take longer and pedestrians and cyclists should try to stick to main roads.

Separately, amber cold weather health alerts have been issued for the North West, West and East Midlands and South West England, which will stay in place until Friday.

These join existing yellow warnings for the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the South East, London and the East of England.

"Icy patches and wintry showers affecting some areas on Monday morning, leading to potentially slower journeys," the Met Office said.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected by ice, (and in a few places by snow), leading to longer journey times.

"Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents or injuries more likely."

The ice warning will expire at 10am on Monday. The Met Office said snow fall could get "quite heavy".

Dr Agostinho Sousa, the head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, which helps issue the cold health alerts, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

Brits have been warned of incoming heavy snow. Picture: Alamy

"Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

"Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."

An amber warning shows "weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service, and at this level we may begin to see some health impacts across the wider population, not just the most vulnerable; non-health sectors may also start to observe impacts and a more significant coordinated response may be required".

The bad weather comes after a days of heavy rain brought by Storm Henk caused rivers to burst their banks in England, leading to hundreds of flood alerts and warnings.

A major incident was declared in Nottinghamshire after the Trent flooded and more than 100 homes were deluged.

Some 50 homes on Alney Island, Gloucestershire were evacuated while about 50 people had to be taken off Hackney Wick in London.