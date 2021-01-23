Doctors call for gap between Pfizer vaccine doses to be halved to six weeks

23 January 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 23 January 2021, 10:50

Doctors want second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be given after 12 weeks, not six
Doctors want second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be given after 12 weeks, not six. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Leading doctors are calling for the gap between the first and second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to be cut in half from 12 weeks to six.

Officials in the UK have extended the interval to 12 weeks to speed up the wider rollout of the jab, but the British Medical Association (BMA) says the period should be cut to six weeks - saying there is no global precedent for this decision and the UK is "isolated" in its adoption of the strategy.

Dr Richard Vautrey, chair of the BMA GP committee in England, says there should be an urgent review. He said: "Six weeks is what the World Health Organisation recommend, they've done an analysis of the initial Pfizer data and it's what Pfizer would recommend as well."

Read more: Scientists warn of 'prolonged' lockdown due to new Covid-19 variants

Read more: Countries consider tougher restrictions on UK travellers

The BMA has written to chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty calling for the gap between vaccine doses to be reduced to six weeks.

The BMA said in a statement that the call for a review "represents part of an ongoing dialogue about the best approach to the rollout of the vaccine and shares with him the growing concern from the medical profession regarding the delay of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the UK's strategy has become increasingly isolated from many other countries."

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chairman, said the UK should follow "best practice" and reduce the gap between doses from 12 weeks to six weeks.

He pointed out that giving people second doses of the Pfizer vaccine sooner would "free up" appointments for more patients in future.

Professor Chris Whitty yesterday defended the decision to delay offering a second vaccine jab, arguing it allowed for more people to be offered a level of immunity against Covid-19.

England's chief medical officer said it was still the plan to offer people two doses of the vaccine because the follow-up injection is understood to boost the length of time that someone is protected for against the virus.

But the Government adviser argued that double the number of people would receive the "great majority" of inoculation available against the deadly disease faster by following the strategy of extending the gap between doses from three weeks to 12.

He made the comments after being challenged by a concerned member of the public at a Downing Street press conference about the decision to delay the follow-up jab.

Prof Whitty said: "We are absolutely clear that everybody needs two vaccinations.

"The first gives the great majority, as far as we can see, of the initial protection, but the second vaccine increases that, and probably makes it longer lasting as well.

"So, we are very much committed to two vaccinations.

"The reason for extending the course of the vaccination is primarily to double the number of people that can get vaccinated, and so it is a public health decision.

"By a process of relatively simple maths, you can think that if a vaccine is more than 50% effective, if you double the number of people who are vaccinated over this very risky period when there is a lot of virus circulating, you are overall going to get some substantial benefit."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Hong Kong lockdown

Thousands of Hongkongers locked down as coronavirus cases surge
Two police officers were injured breaking up a party in London last weekend.

Police officers injured breaking up 200 person covid rule-breaker party in west London
Russia Navalny

Russian police arrest protesters demanding Alexei Navalny’s release
Virus Outbreak China Wuhan

Wuhan returns to normal as world continues to battle pandemic
Sri Lanka Virus Outbreak

Sri Lanka minister who drank sorcerer’s anti-Covid potion tests positive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

James had to point out to the caller he had broken the rules...

Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite
Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London