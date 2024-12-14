Doctors warn against dangers of cooking oil amid links to colon cancer increases

14 December 2024, 11:28

Doctors have warned against the dangers of excessive consumption of seed oils
Doctors have warned against the dangers of excessive consumption of seed oils.

By Shannon Cook

Common cooking oils may be causing an increase in rates of colon cancer, warns doctors.

Seed oils such as sunflower, grapeseed, canola, and corn have been linked to chronic inflammation, according to new research.

The American-based study looked at tumours from over 80 people diagnosed with colon cancer - aged between 30 and 35. The research identified seed oils as a possible contributing factor in the disease.

The research was conducted by the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute.

Before this study, the links between cooking oils and colon cancer have been disputed and remained inconclusive.

Common cooking oils may be linked to surge in colon cancer, according to new research
Common cooking oils may be linked to surge in colon cancer, according to new research.

The study found that the tumours showed signs of 'increased levels of bioactive lipids' - small oily molecules created by the body when it metabolises seed oils rather than 'healthier' fats.

Bioactive lipids are linked to increased inflammation, as well as harming the body's natural healing process, and contributing to the growth of tumours.

Physician-scientist and author of the study, Dr. Timothy Yeatman, warned against the unhealthy diets found in Western regions of the world: “It is well known that patients with unhealthy diets have increased inflammation in their bodies.

“We now see this inflammation in the colon tumours themselves, and cancer is like a chronic wound that won’t heal - if your body is living off of daily ultra-processed foods, its ability to heal that wound decreases due to the inflammation and suppression of the immune system that ultimately allows the cancer to grow.”

Yeatman adds that he's not 'demonising' seed oils, but warns against its excessive use: "When you eat it at breakfast, at lunch, and in your salad dressing at dinner, it adds up and that's the problem."

Fats found in avocados and olives are healthier, believe experts
Fats found in avocados and olives are healthier, believe experts.

Another study has also revealed that cancer patients who remove seed oil from their diet may be able to slow the growth of tumours.

The study looked at 100 men with early-stage prostate cancer across one year. Those who reduced their intake of foods with vegetable oil and ate more 'healthy' fats such as salmon showed signs of slowed cancer growth, compared to those who ate a 'regular' Western diet.

Seed oils are often high in omega-6 fats, which some studied have linked to increase inflammation, while omega-3 oils found in fish are believed to protect against inflammation.

Researchers believe oils rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as avocados and olives, are a 'healthier' option than seed oils.

Leading the study, Dr William Aronson, a professor of urology at UCLA School of Medicine, said: "Our findings suggest that something as simple as adjusting your diet could potentially slow cancer growth and extend the time before more aggressive interventions are needed."

Meanwhile, major US health institutions have said that consuming moderate amounts of seed oils - when part of a balanced diet - has not been linked to increased rates of cancer.

