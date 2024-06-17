Man, 24, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack

Police were called to Blair Way, Aberavon on Monday. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A 24-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a dog attack in South Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The force said officers were called to Blair Way, Aberavon at around 7am on Monday.

The dog is understood to be a pitbull/Staffie cross has been sedated and removed from the scene by police.

The force confirmed its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon at around 7am this morning following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog.

"A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

"The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units."

Read more: New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow

The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units. Picture: Google Images

From 1 February 2024, it became an offence in England and Wales to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Owners of the dogs must have the animal neutered and microchipped, and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, amongst other restrictions.

The crackdown on the breed was announced by the government last year after a spate of attacks.

Read more: Father, 37, mauled to death by XL Bully had 'worst injuries doctor had seen' from 15-minute attack