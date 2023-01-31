Breaking News

Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears

The fatal attack took place on Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A dog walker died after suffering massive blood loss caused by 'multiple' bites to the neck in an attack at a Surrey beauty spot, an inquest heard.

Natasha Johnston, 28, died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck" and a wound to her jugular vein, an inquest opening into her death at Surrey Coroner's Court has heard.

Ms Johnston was said to have been walking eight dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, when she was attacked on 12 January.

On Tuesday morning the court heard how the dogs have been seized and remain in police custody as forensic investigations continues.

The fatal attack took place on Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, while Ms Johnston was walking eight dogs. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ms Johnston's family have described recent weeks as a "very difficult time".

It follows the news from Surrey Police last week that no prosecutions are set to be brought against any individuals and the criminal investigation into the attack had officially been closed.

