Police searching for missing aristocrat Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner offer £10,000 reward

31 January 2023, 09:33 | Updated: 31 January 2023, 09:54

Police have issued a reward for information about Constance Marten's whereabouts
Police have issued a reward for information about Constance Marten's whereabouts. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A reward of £10,000 has been offered by police searching for missing aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten and her newborn baby.

Constance went missing with her baby and partner, convicted rapist Mark Gordon, 48 earlier this month and police have now offered a reward for any information that leads to them being found.

Police say they believe the couple could be camping and sleeping rough somewhere in the UK after being seen buying a blue two-man tent, sleeping bags and pillows at a branch of Argos.

Police have tracked them to Newhaven in East Sussex, where they were dropped off in a taxi at 4.56am on Sunday January 8.

Read more: Missing Constance Marten and sex offender partner 'may be sleeping in blue tent with newborn in sub zero conditions'

Read more: Met police take over search for wealthy missing mother ‘with Royal ties’ after she was spotted in east London

On Saturday, January 7 they then went to Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane where they dumped a number of items, including the pushchair.
On Saturday, January 7 they then went to Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane where they dumped a number of items, including the pushchair. Picture: Metropolitan Police

They were seen carrying their tent and sleeping bags that they bought the previous evening. Police said they dumped a pushchair in east London at 23.46pm on Saturday January 7.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of the newborn baby, which has had no medical care and has been on the move, and possibly exposed to sub-zero temperatures, for almost a month now.

On Sunday, January 8 they then got in a taxi in Allison Road, Haringey, and travelled to Newhaven
On Sunday, January 8 they then got in a taxi in Allison Road, Haringey, and travelled to Newhaven. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"We’re also concerned for the welfare of Constance and Mark, because our enquiries suggest that they were constantly moving and awake for at least a few days – which must be especially draining on someone who had recently given birth with no medical attention.

“Finding the baby is our top priority and we are now offering a £10,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to them being found.

"Maybe you have been reluctant to come forward before, for whatever reason, with key information to help us find the family. It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of a vulnerable newborn baby.

“Maybe you saw them wandering the streets? Perhaps they asked you for directions? Maybe they got into your taxi, or they came into your establishment to buy food and drink?

"Please contact us with any information you have, because every single bit of information we get will assist us with finding them. I’d like to stress that if you have taken cash to provide a service to the family, whether that’s giving them a lift, accommodation or something else, that you are not in any sort of trouble, we just need to hear from you.

“We have no evidence to suggest that they boarded a ferry in Newhaven, and we still strongly believe that they remain here in the UK – although they could be anywhere.

"Our enquiries also establish that the baby was alive and with them when they got the taxi to Newhaven.

“We know they were still in possession of camping equipment on Sunday, 8 January and so I’d encourage people to remain vigilant and keep a look out for a blue tent.

"Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information to us.”

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call police on 020 7175 0785.

Alternatively, information can be reported 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask for personal details and they do not trace your device.

Constance Marten missing - timeline

Jan 5 - police called to car fire on hard shoulder of M61 but occupants had fled, most of their belongings destroyed in blaze. Police established Constance had recently given birth and a missing persons inquiry was launched

Jan 6 - Couple travelled to Liverpool then onwards to Harwich via a taxi at around 3.30am

Jan 7 - Constance, the baby and Mark Gordon spotted in Harwich by a member of the public at around 9am. Further sighing in Colchester

Jan 7 - The couple took a taxi from East Ham to Whitechapel Road, arriving at 6.14pm. Mark goes into Argos on Whitechapel road and buys a two-man tent, sleeping bags and pillows.

Jan 7 They go to Flower and Dean walk near Brick Lane where they dump several items including the pushchair, before getting a taxi to Haringey

Jan 8 - at 1.24am they take a taxi from Allison Road Haringey to Newhaven, arriving at the port at 4.56am - this is the last official sighting of the family

