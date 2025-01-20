Donald Trump and Melania share awkward air kiss during inauguration as huge hat keeps president at bay

Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump and Melania shared an awkward air kiss at his inauguration ceremony after her hat appeared to keep him at bay.

Trump was sworn in as America's 47th president on Monday afternoon, after overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts to win his second term in the White House.

Just moments before taking his oath, he attempted to kiss his wife Melania on the cheek but fell inches short due to her wide-brimmed hat.

It made for an awkward moment between the pair, with the president forced to air kiss his wife instead.

There were also technical issues when singer Carrie Underwood stepped up to sing America The Beautiful later in the ceremony.

She was forced to sing acapella, with help from the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club.

Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony before he is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Among the guests at Trump's inauguration was a host of business executives, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and chief executive of Apple Tim Cook. They were all seated behind Trump's five children.

Other guests included former US presidents such as Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Delivering his first speech after being sworn in, Trump said: "The golden age of America begins right now."

He also referenced the attempts on his life, saying he had been saved "for a reason".

"Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he said.

"But I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of the United States

The 78-year-old also took the opportunity to announce a "series of historic executive orders".

The president said he would declare a national emergency at the southern border, with all illegal entry being "immediately halted".

He also said he would "declare a national energy emergency" and "drill, baby, drill".

He went on to say that he would end all government censorship "and bring back free speech to America".

"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents," he said.