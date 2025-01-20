Donald Trump and Melania share awkward air kiss during inauguration as huge hat keeps president at bay

20 January 2025, 20:09

Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek
Melania's hat blocked Trump from kissing her cheek. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump and Melania shared an awkward air kiss at his inauguration ceremony after her hat appeared to keep him at bay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump was sworn in as America's 47th president on Monday afternoon, after overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts to win his second term in the White House.

Just moments before taking his oath, he attempted to kiss his wife Melania on the cheek but fell inches short due to her wide-brimmed hat.

It made for an awkward moment between the pair, with the president forced to air kiss his wife instead.

There were also technical issues when singer Carrie Underwood stepped up to sing America The Beautiful later in the ceremony.

She was forced to sing acapella, with help from the Armed Forces Choir and the US Naval Academy Glee Club.

Read more: Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

Read more: Donald Trump insists he was 'saved by God to make America great again' as he delivers inaugural address

Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony before he is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.
Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump as he arrives for the inauguration ceremony before he is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Among the guests at Trump's inauguration was a host of business executives, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and chief executive of Apple Tim Cook. They were all seated behind Trump's five children.

Other guests included former US presidents such as Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Delivering his first speech after being sworn in, Trump said: "The golden age of America begins right now."

He also referenced the attempts on his life, saying he had been saved "for a reason".

"Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he said.

"But I felt then and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of the United States

The 78-year-old also took the opportunity to announce a "series of historic executive orders".

The president said he would declare a national emergency at the southern border, with all illegal entry being "immediately halted".

He also said he would "declare a national energy emergency" and "drill, baby, drill".

He went on to say that he would end all government censorship "and bring back free speech to America".

"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Inauguration

A look at false and misleading claims Trump made during his inaugural address

Sir Keir Starmer has been among the world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump

Starmer among world leaders to congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

President Donald Trump gestures during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

What are Donald Trump’s plans as presidency begins?

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Donald Trump flanked by tech billionaires at inauguration

Attendees cheer as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Key takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address

President Donald Trump (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Trump says he is withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement again

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Ca

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of United States

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary has announced a public inquiry into the Southport attacks

Home Secretary announces public inquiry into Southport stabbings, after Axel Rudakubana admits murders

MLK Day Parade

MLK Day kicks off at Atlanta congregation with daughter’s warning

Donald Trump has said he was "saved by God to make America great again"

Donald Trump insists he was 'saved by God to make America great again' as he delivers inaugural address

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION

Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

South Africa Dead Miners

Mining ringleader escaped during S Africa disaster ‘with help from officers’

Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme several times

Southport killer referred to counter-extremism programme THREE times

President Joe Biden (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Minutes before he leaves office, Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president at US Capitol

Latest News

See more Latest News

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash

Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

c

Southport knifeman's ricin 'killed my cat', neighbour of Axel Rudakubana claims

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife
Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News