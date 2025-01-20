Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th President . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Donald Trump has pledged to declare a national emergency on the border with Mexico, bring back "free speech", and recognise only two genders in his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 47th US President.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His speech was met with cheers as he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress - and that he will sign a "series of historic executive orders" to begin a "revolution of common sense".

Due to the icy January weather in Washington DC, the inauguration ceremony was moved indoors, a rare occurrence for the historic event.

Guests included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, as well as politicians such as outgoing Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

President Trump started his speech by saying that a "golden age in America begins right now."

Trump has promised a number of pledges in his inaugural speech. Picture: LBC

The new president has just confirmed in his speech he will sign a host of executive orders regarding immigration.

It is part of the wider pledge of the Trump campaign - since the beginning - to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Today, he promised to declare a "national emergency" on the southern border with Mexico.

All illegal entry will "immediately be halted" and the government will begin returning "millions and millions of criminal aliens".

He will also designate "the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations."

Previously, his "border tsar" Tom Homan declared a number of ICE raids would take place in major cities on the first day of his presidency.

Trump says he'll send astronauts to Mars and 'expand US territory'

Another one of the major pledges President Trump made was to only recognise two genders - male and female.

"There are only two genders, male and female"

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

This will happen this week, he says, with an end to "the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life".

"We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit based," he added.

Trump also promises to end all government censorship "and bring back free speech to America".

He stated: "Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents."

President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Alamy

'Gulf of America'

Trump also said he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

Trump also promised to sign an executive order to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.”

Trump went on to say he wants to “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

Donald Trump also vowed to 'take back' the Panama canal.

"China is operating the Panama canal - and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama," he said.

"We're taking it back."

Donald Trump will begin a "revolution of common sense". Picture: Getty

'Drill, baby, drill'

Trump has promised to "drill, baby, drill" and that the "liquid gold under our feet" will make America a "rich nation again".

The administration will end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, he said.

The trade system will be overhauled, he also added.

"We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

For this purpose, he announced the creation of the External Revenue Service.

Starmer set for talks with Trump as UK seeks to shore up ‘special relationship’

He also wants to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream ‘a reality’

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”

“We will make his dream come true,” Trump vowed of the Rev. King.He also says he will declare a national emergency at the southern border.

'Stars and stripes on Mars

He also outlined his hope to plant the nation's flag on Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars," he promised.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was seen giving a thumbs-up to these remark.

He has previously called for a manned trip to the red planet.

"Right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other," he adds.

"There's no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers."

Republicans in London celebrate Trump's swearing in

Sir Keir Starmer has sent his congratulations to the President in a video message posted online.

"The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come," he said in a tweet.

It is thought Starmer is to travel to the US to meet the incumbent president at the White House soon.

The King wrote to Donald Trump to congratulate him on being sworn into office as US president for a second time.

It is understood all options remain possible for an incoming state visit visit by Mr Trump to the UK and a visit by Charles to the US, but no plans are currently in the diary.

Foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers are invited to visit the King on the advice and request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the decision down to the Government.