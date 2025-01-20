Trump to declare border emergency, bring back 'free speech' and only recognise two genders ahead of day one orders

20 January 2025, 17:47 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 18:35

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION
Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th President . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

President Donald Trump has pledged to declare a national emergency on the border with Mexico, bring back "free speech", and recognise only two genders in his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 47th US President.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His speech was met with cheers as he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress - and that he will sign a "series of historic executive orders" to begin a "revolution of common sense".

Due to the icy January weather in Washington DC, the inauguration ceremony was moved indoors, a rare occurrence for the historic event.

Guests included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, as well as politicians such as outgoing Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

President Trump started his speech by saying that a "golden age in America begins right now."

Trump has promised a number of pledges in his inaugural speech
Trump has promised a number of pledges in his inaugural speech. Picture: LBC

The new president has just confirmed in his speech he will sign a host of executive orders regarding immigration.

It is part of the wider pledge of the Trump campaign - since the beginning - to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Today, he promised to declare a "national emergency" on the southern border with Mexico.

All illegal entry will "immediately be halted" and the government will begin returning "millions and millions of criminal aliens".

He will also designate "the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations."

Previously, his "border tsar" Tom Homan declared a number of ICE raids would take place in major cities on the first day of his presidency.

Trump says he'll send astronauts to Mars and 'expand US territory'

Another one of the major pledges President Trump made was to only recognise two genders - male and female.

"There are only two genders, male and female"

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

This will happen this week, he says, with an end to "the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life".

"We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit based," he added.

Trump also promises to end all government censorship "and bring back free speech to America".

He stated: "Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents."

President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol
President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Picture: Alamy

'Gulf of America'

Trump also said he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

Trump also promised to sign an executive order to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.”

Trump went on to say he wants to “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

Donald Trump also vowed to 'take back' the Panama canal.

"China is operating the Panama canal - and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama," he said. 

"We're taking it back."

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address
Donald Trump will begin a "revolution of common sense". Picture: Getty

'Drill, baby, drill'

Trump has promised to "drill, baby, drill" and that the "liquid gold under our feet" will make America a "rich nation again".

The administration will end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, he said.

The trade system will be overhauled, he also added.

"We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

For this purpose, he announced the creation of the External Revenue Service.

Starmer set for talks with Trump as UK seeks to shore up ‘special relationship’

He also wants to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream ‘a reality’

Trump marked the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., saying in his speech that his administration will “strive together to make his dream a reality.”

“We will make his dream come true,” Trump vowed of the Rev. King.He also says he will declare a national emergency at the southern border.

'Stars and stripes on Mars

He also outlined his hope to plant the nation's flag on Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars," he promised.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was seen giving a thumbs-up to these remark.

He has previously called for a manned trip to the red planet.

"Right now, our nation is more ambitious than any other," he adds.

"There's no nation like our nation. Americans are explorers, builders, innovators, entrepreneurs and pioneers."

Republicans in London celebrate Trump's swearing in

Sir Keir Starmer has sent his congratulations to the President in a video message posted online.

"The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come," he said in a tweet.

It is thought Starmer is to travel to the US to meet the incumbent president at the White House soon.

The King wrote to Donald Trump to congratulate him on being sworn into office as US president for a second time.

It is understood all options remain possible for an incoming state visit visit by Mr Trump to the UK and a visit by Charles to the US, but no plans are currently in the diary.

Foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers are invited to visit the King on the advice and request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the decision down to the Government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Home Secretary announces public inquiry into Southport stabbings, after Axel Rudakubana admits murders

MLK Day Parade

MLK Day kicks off at Atlanta congregation with daughter’s warning

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Ca

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of United States

Donald Trump has said he was "saved by God to make America great again"

Donald Trump insists he was 'saved by God to make America great again' as he delivers inaugural address

South Africa Dead Miners

Mining ringleader escaped during S Africa disaster ‘with help from officers’

Axel Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme several times

Southport killer referred to counter-extremism programme THREE times

President Joe Biden (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Minutes before he leaves office, Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president at US Capitol

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Trump Inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash

Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

c

Southport knifeman's ricin 'killed my cat', neighbour of Axel Rudakubana claims

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife
Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display

British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy
Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper
Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested
United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump
Melania Trump has launched her own 'meme coin.'

Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency valued at £1.4 billion just minutes after launching

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News